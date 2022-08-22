We all know that Fortnite, the successful title from Epic Games, has collaborations of all kinds (with other video game franchises, movies, books and even celebrities). It seems that there is absolutely nothing in popular culture that refuses to appear in Fortnite, and today we come to talk about a strong rumor that has emerged lately, stating that the Doom Slayer is coming to Fortnite next week.

This alleged truthful information comes to us from the well-known user @MidaRado, who has planted the idea that a new collaboration will happen next week in Fortnite, proposing 3 options: the “Family Guy” series, the “Lord of the Rings” franchise and “Doom”. Everything would indicate that the collaboration would be to bring the iconic Doom Slayer, since right now, the title Doom 64 is free on the Epic Games Store until August 25all the more reason to believe that this collaboration will be real.

Doom Slayer is coming to Fortnite next week

Dragon Ball skins are now available to buy in Fortnite

Being such an iconic character within the video game industry, we’re surprised it’s taking this long to come to Fortnite, but the Doom Slayer’s existence will surely create a lot of fun (and very, very strange to watch) moments, like the ones we’re watching lately on social networks. Without a doubt, Fortnite has united icons of popular culture where you can see very strange and rare things to see, as well as fun.