The streaming platform, Disney +, announced a series of premieres for next September 8. On this occasion, at least 15 productions will be added to the catalogue, such as a new “Cars” series, a making-of “Obi-Wan”, from the Star Wars universe, or the premiere of the “Pinocchio” film, which It features a performance by Tom Hanks.

According to the announcement made through their social networks, at least 15 productions will be added to the catalog, starting next month, where “Thor: Love and Thunder” also stands out.

Disney+ releases for September

Through his official Instagram account, Disney + announced some of the premieres that will be available from next September 8.

Among the productions, the new series “Cars on the Road” stands out, which will feature, once again, Owen Wilson in the voice of Lightning McQueen.

Similarly, the live action of Pinocchio will be part of the catalog, from the date mentioned. In the film, Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans and Joseph Gordon-Levitt are part of the performances and voices.

Other notable releases

Similarly, starting September on Disney+you can see some productions such as: “Dancing with the Stars” or “Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory”, a National Geographic documentary.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return” will also be released, the making-of of the latest series in the Star Wars universe. This will feature the participation of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen.

Finally, emphasis was also placed on the new chapters of “She-Hulk”, the Marvel series that recently premiered in August.