Disney Plus Day: all the movies and series that will be released

Disney Plus Day is making its triumphant return this year on September 8, and the significant developments are starting to trickle down. The big news comes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as that Thor: Love and Thunder will be available to stream on the Day of Disney Plus.

Directed by Taika Waititi, the fourth film of Thor starring Chris Hemsworth pits the God of Thunder against Gorr the Butcher God (Christian Bale), who is trying to rid the world of the gods. Thor turns to Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) for help, with the latter developing the identity of Mighty Thor. a documentary, Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder, will also be available to stream on September 8.

Disney Plus Day will also arrive the documentary Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return. The behind-the-scenes documentary navigates the creation of Obi-Wan Kenobi starring Ewan McGregor, which premiered on the service last spring.

Other Disney+ Daytime premieres include Cars on the Road, Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances, Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory, Frozen and Frozen 2 Sing-Alongs, growing-up, she hulk episode 4, Pinocchio, Remembering, Welcome to the Club (a new short from The Simpsons) and Tierra Incógnita.

September 8th is almost here! 🥳 ➕ Which #DisneyPlusDay Premiere are you most excited to stream? pic.twitter.com/20HnZPJc7H — Disney (@Disney) August 22, 2022

This marks the second Disney Plus Day for the streaming service. The inaugural virtual event was held on November 12, 2021, which was the second anniversary of the streaming service. This year, Disney Plus Day comes ahead of the highly anticipated D23 Expo on September 9-11, 2022. Both events come on the heels of the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary in 2023.

