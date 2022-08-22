Disney Plus confirms release date for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ – Movie News

Did you want to see ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’? This will no longer be problems because Disney Plus has just confirmed the release date of the film starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman.

We know that times at school, work or with chores at home, sometimes make it impossible to go to the movies and see the blockbusters of the moment. did you miss Thor: Love and Thunder or are you still out of the conversation with your MCU fan friends? Do not worry because Disney Plus has just confirmed the release date in its streaming catalog. So you can enjoy the new adventures of the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) and Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman).

The announcement was made through a promotional video for the next edition of the Disney Plus Dayan event in which the company behind titles such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ms Marvel o She Hulk: Defender of Heroes, will give parish announcements to reveal new productions and debuts on its platform.

This is the new poster for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, to promote its premiere on Disney Plus.



This means that the film directed by Taika Waititi and which featured Christian Bale as the evil Gorr the butcher god, will arrive in the Disney Plus catalog on September 8. The latter was revealed by the YouTube channel directly from the United States, so we will still have to wait for confirmation from Disney Plus Mexico, but since this kind of premieres goes hand in hand internationally, it would not be strange to have the film on the same date..

Now you know! We recommend marking your calendar for the next September 8threlease date of Thor: Love and Thunder in the Disney Plus catalog.