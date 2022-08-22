Disney +: Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, National Geographic, “The Simpsons” and everything that will be released on the platform

The Disney+Day will bring more excitement to those who have a subscription with new content that will premiere globally on September 8, as well as celebrations that extend to all Disney parks, experiences and products.

New titles include “Thor: Love and Thunder” from Marvel Studios, Marvel Studios United: Creating “Thor: Love and Thunder”, “Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of the Jedi”the new original series of Latin American production “Unknown Land”the versions “FROZEN Sing-Along: A FROZEN ADVENTURE“, “Frozen 2” Y “welcome to the club“, a new short of The Simpsons.

premieres of content on Disney+ Day:

“Thor: Love and Thunder”

Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder” sees the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced: a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), whose mission is the extinction of the gods.. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields her magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. .

“Thor: Love and Thunder” joins 15 other films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios United: Creating “THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER”

Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Tessa Thompson spill the secrets behind the making of THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER at Marvel Studios United. Through in-depth interviews with the cast and crew, along with never-before-seen footage from the set and much moreMarvel Studios United opens the curtain to reveal details of the fourth feature film of the God of Thunder.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of the Jedi

Featuring never-before-seen footage, vivid personal stories and significant moments, Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of the Jedi tells the making of Lucasfilm’s Disney+ original series Obi-Wan Kenobi, an epic story that begins ten years after the dramatic events that transpired in STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH. This revealing documentary from Lucasfilm and Supper Club explores the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker to the screen, and that of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to their classic roles.

Tierra Incógnita (Disney+ original series produced in Latin America)

Tierra Incógnita follows Eric Dalaras (Pedro Maurizi), a teenager who discovers a chilling world while searching for the truth. behind the mysterious disappearance of his parents eight years ago. Raised by his maternal grandparents along with his sister Uma (Mora Fisz), Eric decides to run away from home and return to the town of his childhood, Cape Qwert, to find answers in the horror theme park Tierra Incógnita, where his parents were seen by last time. Together with his friends, his sister and his aunt, Eric must overcome your fears to solve the mystery and find answers in such a dark universe as unknown.

Sing-Along versions of FROZEN: A FROZEN ADVENTURE and FROZEN 2

Disney+ will present new sing-along versions of the Walt Disney Animation Studios films FROZEN: A FROZEN ADVENTURE and FROZEN 2, fully immersing you in their music with on-screen song lyrics.

The titles Previously announced premieres on Disney+ Day are:

Pinocchio

Oscar® Award winner Robert Zemeckis directs this film that is the new version of the endearing story of a wooden puppetwho goes on an exciting adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks plays Gepetto, the carpenter who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who officiates as Pinocchio’s guide and conscience; Academy Award® nominee Cynthia Erivo is The Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Keyes the Honest John; Lorraine Bracco, nominated for the Oscar® Awards, is Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman.

She Hulk: Defender of Heroes (new episodes)

In She Hulk: Defender of Heroes from Marvel Studios, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer specializing in legal cases involving the superhuman It goes through the life of a single woman in her thirties who is also a super-powerful green giant over two meters tall.

The nine-episode series includes a host of veterans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), including, Mark Ruffalo as the Clever Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Cars: adventures on the road

Cars: Road Adventures follows Lightning McQueen (voiced by Owen Wilson) and his best friend Mater (voiced by Larry the Cable Guy) as they head east from Radiator Springs on a road trip across the United States. United to reunite with Mate’s sister. Composer Jake Monaco was in charge of creating the music for all nine episodes.

Created by Brie Larson and Culture House, Growing Up is a groundbreaking documentary series that explores the challenges, triumphs and complexities of adolescence through ten coming-of-age stories. The Disney Branded Television series uses narrative, experimentation and the documentary technique to accompany a person between 18 and 22 years old who tells his story.

The stories represent a wide range of lived experiences, giving audiences emotionally powerful narratives that offer compelling insights into adolescence and the social, family, and internal difficulties young people face on their journey to self-discovery and acceptance. Each 30-minute episode features a young person, or “hero,” and their experience of growing up based on a very personal interview that chronicles the childhood and adolescence of the protagonists. In addition to these interviews, creative cinematic recreations help bring its major turning points to life.

The Adventures of Bertie Gregory









Bertie Gregory, 29, a National Geographic explorer and the visible face of a new generation of adventurers and aspirational natural history makers, takes viewers on epic and exciting journeys to the most spectacular and hidden places in the wild world. Using state-of-the-art filming technology, the Disney+ original series National Geographic’s The Adventures of Bertie Gregory breaks the mold of the traditional natural history show by telling extraordinary stories of real-life animals and getting the audience into every minute of the action.

For weeks, the charismatic BAFTA award-winning filmmaker immerses himself in the lives of animals to capture untold stories of iconic creatures that live in some of the most inhospitable places on the planet. In this season, Bertie ventures into the icy worlds of Antarctica in search of the largest congregation of whales ever filmed and comes face to face with buffalo-hunting lions in Zambia. In this series of adventures, Bertie will take audiences on a breathtaking odyssey across the planet, showcasing the natural world at a time when it faces its greatest challenges.

