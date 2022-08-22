Director of Lollapalooza Chile: “Next year is likely to be the best lineup in the history of the festival”

A sort of “pilot Lollapalooza”. This is how Sebastián de la Barra -promoter of the Lotus production company, organizers of Lollapalooza Chile- defines what happened last March at the Cerrillos Bicentennial Park: for three days, the place received for the first time one of the most colossal events in the country, after only a couple of months before they decided to abandon Parque O’Higgins after a decade due to disagreements with the Municipality of Santiago. Therefore, he had to face adjustments, errors and circumstances typical of an urgently promoted debut. And in the midst of a pandemic.

“This year we had to adapt the festival in record time, in three months, to a new place. And that made it obviously not perfect, even though we think it was a pretty positive version. So this 2023 edition gives us a fundamental opportunity to improve and deliver a better experience to the public in this park, a better version”proposes the producer, with a view to a new event with dates already resolved.

The next installment of Lollapalooza Chile will take place on March 17, 18 and 19 at the same venue, with ticket sales starting next Thursday 25 at noon under the Early Bird modality. The lineup of artists will be revealed in the coming months, although De la Barra advances without nuances or midpoints: “I anticipate saying that next year is likely to be the best lineup in the history of Lollapalooza.”

-I guess he can’t and doesn’t want to say any names yet, but why could it be the best lineup in the history of the festival?

Obviously it is a personal opinion, because given the tastes of someone who is a fan of Red Hot Chili Peppers, or Pearl Jam, I could tell you that another year was the best; or the Metallica fan could say the same of the moment that Metallica was. I think that the level of headliners that are already confirmed and that we are going to announce in the coming weeks is going to be very powerful. Bands that have never come to South America, bands that are at their best. Anyway, I think there is going to be a diverse lineup and that, again I dare to say, it may be the best lineup in the history of Lollapalooza. The stars came together to have big names that have never come and that will come at their best.

-Regarding the organization, what are the main aspects that are going to improve with respect to the debut version of 2022 in the Bicentennial of Cerrillos?

This year was different and with many adjustments. We want to provide a better experience to the public in how to get there, where to park, subway schedules, queues inside, the dust, the days when there was more wind. There are a lot of issues that we identified that we want to improve to make the experience even better in this new park. It is a park with which we are already beginning to become familiar, but in year one we had little time for that.

“For example, access to the park. We are going to try to have a fluid conversation with Metro to be able to extend the closure of the Cerrillos station until later, so that more people can take the Metro, especially on the way back. On the other hand, we know that there were issues with the accesses of the parking lots that we have to solve. Then, inside the festival, at certain times there were queues, which there are at all festivals, but we still want to keep an eye on the experience so that people spend little time buying food, drinks, merchandising and that they can enjoy more of the music, of the festival experience. Also, due to the characteristics of this park, because a few months ago the decision was made to irrigate it less due to the drought in Santiago, it is a place that raises more dust, so we will also take care of that. We also believe that the investment we made in the synthetic turf against the main scenarios worked very well. It was a place where people could sit and it never got hot, it never broke.”

Lollapalooza Chile 2022

-People complained a lot about the few shaded areas on very hot days. Did you take notes on that?

Definitely. It is a weakness of this park versus Parque O’Higgins, where the latter naturally had more trees and more shade. It is a point that has been analyzed and that we want to review as a festival. But, on the other hand, the venue has positive things compared to Parque O’Higgins, such as democratizing the urban electronic scene, the Perry’s Stage: we took it out of the Movistar Arena, where it was full from six in the afternoon and you couldn’t enter, to an open-air space, with freer access, and where thousands of people can go without problems.

-Another of the complex issues was the exit flows, which became very narrow for the number of people there were. How do you plan to solve it?

Absolutely. We have already met with the municipality several times, with the mayor and with her team, and the will is there to correct those coordinations and have wide accesses, improve flows both on Avenida Las Américas and at the subway exit. So, without a doubt, we are going to pay special attention to that so that any problem we have had this year does not repeat itself.

“As something to rebound, we also want to do more sideshows, as we had been doing before the pandemic, some years we did ten or fifteen sideshows. Probably several will appear, also to activate the entire city for a couple of weeks, as Lolla has historically done.”

-You are a festival that has been in general for ten years, characterized by a good organization, a good lineup and a good experience. How do they reinvent themselves, how do they try to surprise? In some way, how do you try not to get “fattened” in front of each version?

Let’s see, although we don’t like to compare ourselves and we try to do the best for ourselves, because this festival is world class regardless of the other events that take place in Chile, clearly there is more competition, there are more events, and that is a nice invitation to improve, to improve our own processes, our experience in front of the public, in front of the artists.

“The most important thing is to deliver a festival that is safe. Until now we have never had a serious problem in Lollapalooza and we are prepared if we are unlucky enough that something like this happens. But well, going back to the central theme, Lollapalooza at a global level is a brand that is expanding, it expanded to India and it is a festival that now takes on an even more global tone with Asia. I think that something very nice about Lollapalooza is that we have never seen a fight within the festival. It is very powerful how people relate within a festival versus in the past: one went to punk festivals and hip hop bands appeared, and there were fights inside and the urban tribes had their misgivings. I would say that, in Lollapalooza, the grace of that is that it coexists, there is a spirit of sharing, of great respect and that is to build a future society based on respect, empathy and tolerance. It is always a challenge to renew and deliver that spirit.”

-Do you feel that you got competition with the arrival at the end of the year of the Primavera Sound festival, also a foreign franchise, that mixes some mainstream music with alternative, etc.?

Without a doubt, it is a festival that, in its essence, has points in common with Lollapalooza. We are happy that this festival has arrived. We love music and I think it is very good for the country that these types of events arrive. It is a festival that also contributes to creating more industry with the public, with the sponsors, with the suppliers, with everyone, with the freelance world that also works at Lollapalooza and that sometimes looks for another job opportunity during the year. In that sense, it is a contribution to the country.

“It is true that it is a competition, but at the same time they happen in different semesters, in different periods of the year, therefore we have not been affected at the booking level with next year’s lineup at all with this festival. I think they are different. As I told you, we have points in common, but at the same time there are certain editorial lines in which perhaps Lollapalooza is a little broader. It always embraces that alternative world, every year it has a base of bands that could be in one or another festival, but then other bands appear that are clearly Lollapalooza bands and that no, maybe they don’t belong so much to that Primavera Sound world”.

-The director of Primavera Sound Santiago He said in this medium that it was a festival “for the orphans of Lollapalooza”, meaning perhaps that it was an event for that more alternative or more adult audience that Lollapalooza had abandoned. What do you think of that phrase?

The truth is that I differ quite a bit from that opinion. I think that Felipe (N of R: Felipe Araya, director of Primavera Sound Santiago) may not have as much experience in international festivals and perhaps it was an unfortunate phrase. I was now at Primavera Sound in Barcelona as an audience, having a good time, enjoying the artists, and I think the audience is perfectly the same as Lollapalooza. Arctic Monkeys were here and there, Björk was there and here, Interpol the same. All those bands have already played at Lollapalooza, and in that sense, I insist, Lollapalooza is more, it is a much larger festival in Chile, at least now in this short term. I’m not saying that Primavera can’t be a festival that can grow in the future, but I think that in terms of size, in terms of breadth, it’s more. We embrace the Primavera public because we feel that it is our public and at the same time because we also have that alternative touch with several of the bands that they have this year. Lorde, what do I know, they are bands that have already been through Lollapalooza. Or Travis Scott, who was announced for the 2020 edition that could not be held due to the pandemic. In that sense I differ quite a bit.

-To close, it is inevitable not to ask about some press releases that have come from other places where Lollapalooza is held, such as Brazil: are Billie Eilish or Paramore coming to the festival?

Damn, I want to tell you something. Unfortunately I’m going to put it on hold, otherwise I’ll take the challenge of all the Lollapalooza in South America. Because unfortunately there are many rumours. The only thing I can say is that there are rumors that are true year after year, and there are others that are not true. So there are too many rumors going around. I think there are more than other years, I have even been surprised by the number of names I have seen. I don’t know, there must be more than ten names that are ringing. There is always a sound there, there are always stones in those rivers that sound like they are true.

Billie Eilish performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

-You as a producer are also negotiating other concerts for 2023. Will you be able to count on the National Stadium for next year?

No, the National Stadium for now, no, you can’t count on the stadium. The government has taken the definition of giving priority to the Pan American Games, even though we believe that a greater effort could have been made to give rise to some production companies that could have made some big concerts during the first days of March, as well as, for what not, for a few days in December after the Pan American Games (N of R: they will be held in November and October of next year).

“So hopefully that will change. Hopefully the possibility opens up so that some events can be held in Chile, in that stadium that is the ideal place for music. We still understand that there is the Monumental, which is also a great stadium and that it works quite well, only that there are certain very large artists who need that surplus of tickets, that difference in tickets between the Monumental and the National, so that the business becomes viable the tour. That is why many production companies are concerned and are trying to change the government’s decision to make it a little more flexible, understanding that we have been without the stadium for many years. But nothing, we are waiting for some more accurate feedback from the authority”.