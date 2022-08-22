Director of Lollapalooza 2023 points out that the best lineup in history is coming — FMDOS

Full impact! A few days ago the news about the official dates of the next 2023 edition of Lollapaloozawhich will be March 17, 18 and 19 at Parque Cerrillos.

And after thousands of rumors circulating about the possible artists who would come to this new version of the music festival, the Lollapalooza producer responded with shocking statements that leave fans even more anxious.

Billie Eilish and Paramore in Chile 2023?

These are alleged rumors that have been circulating on social networks, specifically due to statements delivered by Joseph Norbert FleschI dared One of the top influencers in the music world, known for sharing first-hand concert information.

This is how he made it known that heto famous American, Billie Eilish, would be confirmed as headliner of the version Brazilian, Argentine and Chilean Lollapalooza 2023arriving for the first time in South America after having had to cancel their concerts two years ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On the other hand, apparently the rumors are true, because in a conversation with Cult of La Tercera, Sebastián de la Barra, director of the production company Lotus and promoter of Lollapalooza Chilereferred to what the 2023 version will be and the big names of artists that are going around.

It is in this context that the expert expressed: «I anticipate saying that next year is likely to be the best lineup in the history of lollapalooza. The stars came together to have big names that have never come and that will arrive at their best moment.

What to expect?

Faced with the assumptions that say that Billie Eilish could lead the music festival, the producer of Lollapalooza 2023 pointed out: «Damn, I can’t wait to tell you something. Unfortunately I’m going to put it on hold, otherwise I’ll take the challenge of all the Lollapalooza in South America. Because unfortunately there are many rumours. The only thing I can say is that there are rumors that are true year after year, and there are others that are not true. So there are too many rumors going around. I think there are more than other years, I have even been surprised by the number of names I have seen. I don’t know, there must be more than ten names that are ringing. There is always a sound there, there are always stones in those rivers that sound like they are true.

A news that raises the hopes of the fans who hope that for this edition, and as the music journalist said Joseph Norbert FleschOsé, Paramore and Billie Eilish are some of the headliners of the Lollapalooza 2023 show.

