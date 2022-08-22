Daryl Hannah hid a big secret to be able to become an actress

Actress Daryl Hannah began her career as an actress in Hollywood in the 1980s, like many other young television and film stars. With platinum blonde hair and deep blue eyes, she became a diamond in the rough for producers and directors. Her leading role in the movie ‘Splash’ alongside Tom Hanks playing a 20th century mermaid launched her to international fame in 1984. But while everything was praise, she lived in silence a health problem that she did not tell, because she believed that if she told him her dream of being an actress would vanish. Many years later, with her career already consolidated, she confessed the secret that she had kept since childhood and that she hid in order to be an actress.

Daryl met all the requirements to become what she was, one of the most sought-after, desired and revered actresses in the mecca of cinema. Tall, beautiful, mysterious and very charming, she drew attention for her physical appearance and then convinced her with her interpretations, showing that she was more than just an attractive blonde. She took her first steps in titles like ‘The fury’ or ‘Blade Runner’, but it wasn’t until her role as a mermaid that she made the leap to fame and her life changed forever. But behind that glamor was a terrified young woman suffering from a major disorder.

She hid it, more than to be famous, to continue acting, without imagining that her artistic qualities would take her so high. Years later Daryl confessed the reason for her anguish. As a child, she was diagnosed with severe autism, a condition that prevented her childhood from being normal. «My shyness increased due to my condition. She would come home from school and cry nonstop until I fell asleep. From a very young age, she rocked me back and forth because she calmed me down », she told The Australian Women’s Weekly magazine in 2015.« The children bullied me and that made me isolate myself more. They can be very cruel when they see someone who doesn’t fit in, and unfortunately, that was me. She didn’t fit in anywhere,” she explained.

Daryl said that being so tall, thin, having a boy’s name, almost white hair, and not being very communicative due to her personality disorder greatly influenced how others saw and treated her. A situation that did not help the problem she was suffering from, but instead exacerbated it. Doctors at that time, we are talking about the 60s and 70s, had not yet identified what is now known as Asperger’s Syndrome. It was when the actress reached her teens that medical advances determined what this condition was and finally the young woman was diagnosed with it.

His life could have been a much more traumatic one, says Daryl, if his mother had not taken one of the most important steps of his life. Doctors at the time recommended that he put his daughter in a boarding school, but his mother refused. “She took me out of school and just let me live in my imaginary world for a year and little by little I was integrated into the normal world, to call it something,” he explained in an interview with Dan Rather on his program The Big Interview, on AXS TV.