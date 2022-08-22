Cristiano Ronaldo, the decision is OFFICIAL: the controversy breaks out. The Portuguese star’s stay at Manchester United is still in the balance

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo for at least two years now it has become a real catchphrase, a sort of novel with an as yet unknown ending. After the troubled farewell to Juventus last summer, the push and pull is repeated. This time the possibility is between the 37-year-old Portuguese champion and the Manchester United.

The crisis in relations between the former Real Madrid and the club that launched him into the firmament of international football is intertwined with a truly catastrophic start to the season by the team of ten Hag.

The Manchester United has in fact collected two heavy defeats in as many matches of Premier League, against non-irresistible opponents. And the commitment that awaits them on Monday Night of the 3rd day is on paper prohibitive to say the least.

TO Old Trafford shows up on Liverpool from Jurgen Klopp vice-champion of Europe back from two consecutive draws. A classic of English football that even risks not being played due to the resounding and harsh protest organized by the fans in the pre-match.

But the challenge between Reds And Red Devils risks sparking further furious controversy.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the decision is official: goodbye Manchester United?

According to what was anticipated by the editorial staff of Sky Sports UK well in advance of the start of the big match of Old Traffordabout 3 hours before Manchester United-Liverpoolthe coach of the Red Devils Erik ten Hag he would have decided to once again keep out of the holders Cristiano Ronaldo: he should play instead of the Portuguese Anthony Martial.

A very heavy decision destined to have significant consequences in the next few hours. The exclusion from the eleven holder of CR7 cannot but make noise, especially on occasions like those of tonight.

Meanwhile, the Manchester United will present, just tonight, the new purchase Casemiro. However, the arrival of the very strong Brazilian midfielder has not placated the furious protests of the fans, who will target both the club’s property and the technical area tonight.

And now, the definitive explosion of the case looms on the horizon Cristiano Ronaldo. How it will end is a mystery enclosed within an enigma.