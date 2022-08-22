Could Johnny Depp return to Fantastic Beasts?

Madds Mikkelsen Says Johnny Depp Could Reprise His Role As Grindelwald In The Fantastic Beasts Franchise

After the results of the notorious case Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heardthe return of Johnny Depp to Hollywood has been given gradually, but not far from the controversy. Well, in addition to the rumors about the alleged Disney request for bringing him back like Jack Sparrowhave been confirmed at least a tape with Depp as the protagonist and his return as director After twenty-five years of his debut with The Braves.

However, there are those who wonder if the new evidence where it is revealed how much Johnny Depp’s legal team like the actor tampered with court documentswere involved in the Marilyn Manson violence caseY falsified audios Y Photographswill have consequences on the success of the plaintiff.

Until now, nothing has been said about it, and in fact, the rumors of his participation in various franchises hollywoods are becoming more frequent. This time, it is the turn of his possible return to Fantastic Beastssaga from which the actor was fired and replaced by Mads Mikkelsen in his most recent installment.

The change was due to Depp’s defeat in the trial of United Kingdom in November 2020, where Amber Heard sued him for abuse. After the result, Johnny Depp left the production by order of Warner, which was in the shooting stage, and was liquidated with the total amount you would be paid for the character.

In an interview with Deadline, Mikkelsen has addressed Depp’s likely return to the franchise, saying that after the latest trial “The course of things has changed.”

“It may come back. I’m a big fan of Johnny. I think he’s a great actor and he did a great job on these movies.” Mads Mikkelsen for Deadline

Too easy a comeback?

It is known that Johnny Depp will soon return to the big screen with the character of the King Louis XV for the tape Jeanne duBarryIn addition to directing the biopic of Amedeo Modiglianiwhich will be produced by Al Pacino. Production of the latter is scheduled to start in Europe in spring 2023, with the cast announcement still pending.

However, regarding the rumors of Pirates of the Caribbeanthere is nothing confirmed yet and it sounds unlikely, since in the fourth installment of the franchise, the production had problems with the actor for show up intoxicated and intoxicated to the set and delay filming.

On the other hand, the future of Fantastic Beasts It is uncertain. Well, the low income at the box office —and a promotion in Latin America where Secrets of Dumbledore was advertised as “the last chapter”—they leave the continuation of the story in limbo.

What do you think, cinephiles and cinephiles?