Come on! Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Sebastián Yatra will sing at the 2022 Oscars

Approaches the 94th Oscars and everything is ready for the most important gala in the film industry, where music will once again have an important space. This year, the nominees for Best Original Song will also arrive to present the songs that seek the statuette, with Billie Eilish and Beyonce as part of the favorites to win the prize.

In addition to these two, the Colombian is also confirmed to appear Sebastian Yatra and iconic country music singer Reba McEntire. We’ll see what these four artists have in store for their live performances and see which of them wins the award.

Last year, the great winner of the Oscars in the category of Best Original Song was HER with the song “Fight for You” (HERE the story behind the song) that appeared in Judas and the Black Messiah. The composer took the statuette and became the youngest artist to win this award… but that record could change this year.

Now, billie eilish could be crowned as the youngest singer to win the category, as long as the Academy gives her the award for “No Time To Die”, which was the original theme of the last movie of 007 with Daniel Craig. We’ll see if she and her brother Finneas (HERE our interview with them for that song) make it next March 27 at the ceremony where they will also perform said track live.

As we mentioned, they will not be the only ones who will make a musical presentation at the 94th Oscar ceremony. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences just announced that Beyoncé will do her own singing “Be Alive” (from tape king richard), while Sebastián Yatra will join the performances with “Two Caterpillars” (original from Charm and written by Lin Manuel Miranda) as well as Reba McEntire with “Somehow You Do” (composed by Diane Warren for Four Good Days).

Basically, all the nominees for Best Original Song will have their presentation at the ceremony. except Van Morrison, who is also seeking the statuette for “Down to Joy” (official theme of Belfast). The composer declined his appearance since he is currently on tour and the schedule does not allow him to make it to the upcoming March 27 event.

In the previous weeks, there was talk that Beyoncé negotiated with the Oscars to open the ceremony with the interpretation of her song. The idea was for her to do a streaming presentation from the iconic Compton tennis courts where the sisters Serena and Venus Williams They trained in their youth. However, there have been no updates on this possibility. See what happens.

