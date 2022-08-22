Colin Trevorrow, director of Jurassic World, says he does not want a crossover with Fast and Furious

The franchise of Fast and furious is practically a gold mine in the eyes of Universal Pictures, and that is that so far, there are 10 films in the saga with one more on the way, and thanks to the incredible reception they have had in theaters, it is unlikely that the study decides to abandon the franchise in the near future. Despite the negative reviews that the films have received, they have managed to be box office successes over the years, and thousands of fans are eager for the arrival of new installments.

In the middle of last year, it was rumored that Universal Pictures was considering a crossover of Fast and furious with another of its successful film franchises: Jurassic World. Even though this sounds like a joke, Daniel Richtman, a reliable source when it comes to future Hollywood productions, stated through his Patreon that the famous studio intended to bring the two franchises together (via WGTC).

Currently, the speculation about this possible crossover continues, but the filmmaker Colin Trevorrow, director of Jurassic World – 71% and Jurassic World: Dominion – 54% assured that they are not delighted with the idea. The trilogy of Jurassic World it recently came to an end and, despite the fact that it became a box office success, at the moment it is unknown what will become of the franchise in the coming years. As it is, the saga of Fast and furious is nearing completion, leaving Universal Pictures without a concrete path for two of its most important intellectual properties.

We cannot deny that it would be quite entertaining to see how the ferocious dinosaurs chase the characters of Fast and furious in their cars at full speed, and this is something that fans have joked about for years, even suggesting the crazy crossover event. Secondly, Trevorrow he is not convinced that this is a good idea, and in a recent interview he gave his point of view.

While promoting the upcoming Blu-ray release of Jurassic World: Dominion, comicbook.com (via ComicBookMovie) asked him what he thought of this possible crossover. The filmmaker had the following to say when asked if he would like to see Vin Diesel take on a dinosaur:

I mean, of course not. Because obviously I’m like the most serious Jurassic Park movie creator out there. I think if one came to see them ironically rather than seriously, that might be exactly the place you would go. This idea is so new. That was not allowed when I was a child, you couldn’t do the same thing you did when you played with the toys, you crush them. Now it’s like, well, whatever it is that your parent company happens to own, you can [usar].

