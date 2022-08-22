Cofepris alert on expired medication for diabetes

The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) He reported that Forxigamedication for glucose control in patients with diabetes type 2 mellitus, in lot LM0204 presents alterations in the primary and secondary packaging.

He explained that the pharmaceutical AztraZeneca, holder of the sanitary registry of Forxiga, stated that the alteration was made on lot LM0204 whose expiration was in August 2021; data that was covered to place the denomination MJ0017 with the false expiration date of June 2022.

The agency explained that the primary packaging can be seen crossed out in bright black ink that covers expiration date and batch number data.

In addition, the secondary packaging presents a box in glossy black ink covering original data, lot and date.expiration date printed in white ink and two lines, one black and one orange.

They highlighted that the consumption of this manipulated product and any other that has been altered, represents a risk to the health of patients, for this reason Cofepris makes available the email [email protected]to notify adverse reactions and/or annoyances.

