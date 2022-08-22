‘Chuy’ Corona strongly scolded the players after a win against America

Jesus Crownsoccer player Blue Crosswas for many years the main goalkeeper of the cement institution and now, despite being a substitute, he continues to be an authorized voice within the club.

According to information from ESPNChuy was the character that spoke louder with the entire team and coaching staffa situation that drew attention, because he had not done so since he was relegated to the bench.

The first thing the cement goalkeeper asked for was for the directors and staff to leave, so that only the soccer players and the coaching staff would stay talking.

“It was a strong scolding, Chuy he was energetic and firm, while everyone listened to him without saying anything. It was even a little strange that he spoke because he had kept silent in all the games to let those who were playing speak in the losses and in the few victories, but now he did not remain silent, “explained the media that released the situation of Jesus Corona.

And within said scolding, ‘Chuy’ would have expressed that a defeat like the one they suffered this Saturday (0-7 against America) only left them “a sound, the sound of silence”.

