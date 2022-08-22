Chris Martin (Coldplay): his children, his relationship with Gwyneth Paltrow and the medical problem that almost took him away from music

Chris Martin He is one of the most influential people in the world of culture. Beyond the success at the head of Coldplay, Martin has a long history as an activist. An example of this is that on his world tour Music Of The Sphereswhich in 2023 will stop in Spain with two concerts at the Estadi Olímpic in Badalona, ​​have set out to reduce their carbon footprint as much as possible by eliminating fossil fuels.

All this artistic and philanthropic exposure of this 45-year-old Briton is inversely proportional to how much he takes care that his private life is out of the media spotlight. And though he has largely succeeded, it is inevitable that some private aspects of his life will not be known. Chris Martinand more so when he has had world-renowned couples like Gwyneth Paltrow.



Chris Martin of Coldplay during a concert // Gtres



His relationship with Gwyneth Paltrow and their two children in common

On more than one occasion, Chris Martin H.He explained that he lost his virginity at the age of 22. “There were religious issues involved and also trustworthy. I had a difficult time with the girls,” she explained in an interview for Guardian in 2003.

A year before those declarations, in 2002, Chris Martin started a romantic relationship with Gwyneth Paltrow. The press romantically linked them even before they met because during a concert of Coldplay in Los Angeles in September 2002 they told him that the actress would be present, to which he joked during the direct dedicating the song Green Eyes to his girlfriend” Gwyneth Paltrow. The couple actually met a month later in London, after a concert by the band.

Days before that first date, Gwyneth had lost her father, the film director Bruce Paltrow, due to a heart attack caused by complications of a throat cancer. Chris Martin He was by Gwyneth’s side throughout her father’s mourning and as a result of this process he composed fix you, one of the great successes of Coldplay published in 2005.

In 2003 they were married in a private ceremony in southern California and a year later he was born their first child together, Apple. That same year, Gwyneth moved to London so that the whole family could live together in a mansion that they had previously bought from the actress. Kate Winslet. In 2006, the couple’s second child was born, Moses.

The couple tried to have a third child. However, the actress explained in 2013 that had suffered an abortion. “I had a very bad experience when I was pregnant with the third. It didn’t work out and I almost died. So I’m like, ‘Are we okay like this, or should we go back and try again?'” he revealed to The Mail On Sundays.

Chris and Gwyneth kept their private lives out of the press for practically the longest time of their relationship, until in 2014 they published a statement announcing their separation. The ex-partner has always ensured that this decision was made consensually and that they continue to love each other very much, something that has been shown to this day.

Although they continue to have a great relationship of respect and friendship, Chris Martin has confessed that suffered from depression for a year after their separation, and captured some of those feelings in songs that are included in the album Ghost Stories.

His love history until Dakota Johnson

Beyond Gwyneth Paltrow, a Chris Martin He has been linked to other familiar faces such as Natalie Imbruglia in the year 2000 and with Minogue Kylie in 2015, although none of these relationships have ever been confirmed by their protagonists.

In 2014, after separating from the mother of his children, the musician was seen in the company of Jennifer Lawrence on several occasions, and subsequently had a more stable relationship with Annabelle Wallisbetween 2015 and 2017.

Months after her breakup with Annabelle Wallis, Chris Martin started a relationship with dakota johnson, Who is he still with today?

Tinnitus: the reason he almost retired from music

Coldplay suffers tinnitusalso know as tinnitussince 2002, practically the beginnings of Coldplay. Tinnitus is a perceptual phenomenon in which sounds or throbbing in the earbut they do not come from any external source.

Chris himself has said that he damaged his hearing when he was little from listening to music too loud. Doctors warned him that this ear problem could end his musical career, but luckily since he started protecting his ears, the problem hasn’t gotten worse.

Since then, Chris has always emphasized the importance of protect ears: “Now in the band we always wear earplugs or in-ear monitor“.



Chris Martin // Getty



Yoga and Sufism: the most spiritual part of Chris Martin

Chris Martin practice yoga since many years. A practice that he combines with more active sports such as surf, another of his great passions. This combination allows you to stay fit while maintaining your clear mindsomething in which the intermittent fasting

“I started doing it because I got sick, and a guy who does this told me: ‘Try not to eat for a day, because will make your body feel healthier”, he explained in an interview on the radio station Fresh 102.7. “I did and then I realized that I could sing a little better, and I was also very grateful for the food…and just grateful for everything in a way that I wasn’t much before“, he added.

Regarding religion, Chris has stated that during his adolescence he had a conflict in which confused the figure of God with religion and judgment. Later, he declared himself a pantheist, unable to identify the word “God” with a particular figure, and later admitted his approach to the sufismthe most spiritual part of Islam.