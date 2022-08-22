Chris Hemsworth tries to show when he knows Spanish and wishes his wife ‘Merry Christmas’ for her birthday

Due to his participation as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic UniverseChris Hemsworth has become one of Australia’s most beloved movie stars. Although on the big screen he plays the god of thunder, off it enjoy a quieter life with the family he formed with the Spanish actress Elsa Pataky.

Recently, Pataky had his birthday and the actor wanted to wish him a “happy birthday” with a message in Spanish. Hemsworth shared an image with his wife showing his message to her and ended up causing a lot of laughter among several netizens.

The reason why the actor caught the attention of the Latino public was that he tried to show his talent for languages ​​with the birthday message for Pataky. Chris Hemsworth shared a photo with a cake for his wife and a message in Spanish that made many laugh when they saw what he said.

They always say that the most important thing is the intention, many of his Hispanic followers ended up very confused when they read that the actor put “Feliz Navidid Elsa” on this sweet sign. Many of his followers realized that perhaps he needs many more Spanish classes.

“For those of you who speak Spanish, you will notice that my Spanish has improved to a level of perfection here with a beautiful birthday message for @elsapataky”was the description that Chris Hemsworth wrote on social networks.

Despite the fact that this message caused many to mock and have a good time questioning the Spanish of the Australian actor, Many of his followers on social networks assured that it was a joke, since the actor is known for having a great sense of humor.

You may also be interested in:

–Chris Hemsworth avoided eating meat before kissing Natalie Portman in the tape “Thor: Love and thunder”

–Chris Hemsworth shows off his ‘steel’ arms with a daring photo in networks

–Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky will ask for a millionaire for their huge mansion in Australia