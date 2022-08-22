Chris Hemsworth – Biography, Movies, Quotes, Videos

Chris Hemsworth is an Australian actor known for movies like Thor (2011) either Tyler Rake (2020).

About Chris Hemsworth

Christopher Hemsworth was born on August 11, 1983 in Melbourne (Australia).

Chris Hemsworth had an older brother, Liam (who came out on a call Triangle in 2009), also an actor, who got him into the world, so he started appearing in 2002 until he got a role in the series Home and Away. Then he came to the United States and made his film debut with no less than the film Star Trek (2009)which was followed by recognition by Thor (2011) and those of superheroes that followed The Avenger (2012) and more sequels of Thor and The Avengers (of which there are quite a few).

As the boy seems to like action, he has also been in a couple of war movies called 12Strong (2018) Y Extraction (2020).

We have also seen him here Blackhat: Threat in the Net (2015), Bad Times at the Royale (2018),

And yes, he is married (and it seems happily) to Elsa Pataky. And eye, we even have a photo! This looks like The Sun!

And now a new one has just premiered on Netflix titled Spiderhead (2022).

And let’s see what he “delights” us with in the latest and ironic Marvel movie, Thor: Love and Thunder (2022).

Chris Hemsworth Quotes

People who risk and sacrifice their own safety for the greater good and for others, and anyone in any profession whose concern is the well-being of others rather than the individual, are inspiring and important. Chris Hemsworth

Well, I’ll keep auditioning and one day maybe I’ll go to Los Angeles and audition for movies there. Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth movies on MCM

https://martincid.com/2022/07/05/thor-love-and-thunder-2022-pelicula-premiere-friday/

Video: Chris Hemsworth | BIOGRAPHY | Everything you didn’t know about the Australian actor | Thor’s Past!