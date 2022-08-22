Chris Hemsworth and a fierce war movie available on HBO Max

Chris Hemsworth He is one of the favorite actors of today’s youth, especially in his action movies, even outside of his iconic Marvel character, Thor.

It is that the actor born in Australia has managed to win the affection of the people with solid performances and a unique charisma. For his position that his beauty also plays in favor when it comes to the recognition of the viewers.

Troop of Heroes poster

Throughout his career, which began on television in his country, for his film debut with The Perfect Getaway in 2009, Chris has been establishing himself as a symbol of action moviesalthough his participation in other genres, such as in the film Rushshow that it is much more than a pretty face.

In this case, on HBO Max there is a war film, perhaps one of the most violent in his filmography. Is about troop of heroesa film released in 2018 and directed by Nicolai Fuglsig.

There will be no shortage of shots or explosions

Here is the story of a group of American soldiers who, shortly after the 9/11 attacks, join forces with the Northern Alliance of Afghanistan to defeat the Taliban, rulers of the country. After secretly getting into Afghan territory, this group of men, led by Mitch Nelson (Chris Hemsworth), will be in charge of carrying out a dangerous mission. In the rugged Afghan mountains, they must convince General Dostum (Navid Negahban), of the Northern Alliance, of the need to unite and fight the Taliban and Al Qaeda together. In this risky task they will not have tanks, since it will be a battle on horseback.

As a good American war film, there will be no lack of red and white flags or American heroism, although beyond that it is a most entertaining movieand given its high content of action, its duration is more than fast.

Troop of Heroes is available in the HBO Max catalog and you can’t miss it.

