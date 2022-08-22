cast and where to watch the 2022 series

In 1992 Penny Marshall invited us to discover a very particular reality within the period of the Second World War. In the midst of battle, the men had gone to defend freedom against the Nazis while the world was paralyzed by the conflict. Thus, many sports were about to disappear, including baseball. That’s why in They give the blow we witnessed the creation of a women’s league that tried to capture the attention of the public and show that these women’s teams were capable of competing and fighting generating as much interest as the men’s.

twenty years later, Amazon Studios for Amazon Prime Video recovers the concept of that film to create a series with a more current story than that of the film, but in the same period. This time it is Jamie Babbit, Ayoka Chenzira, Katrelle Kindred who invite us to travel back in time to 1943, where instead of seeing Geena Davis, Tom Hanks or Madonna, we will find a cast full of little-known faces that bring freshness to the 8 episodes. This is how it starts They give the blow:

They give the blow: synopsis and cast of the 2022 Amazon Prime Video series

In 1943, Carson Shaw travels to Chicago to try out and play for the American Women’s League of Professional Baseball. There she meets women like her who dream of playing baseball and creates bonds that change her world. Rockford’s Max Chapman also tries to participate, but is kicked out of it. With the help of her best friend, she will have to find an alternative path to achieve her dream.

To bring to life the unique players of this baseball league, the series has brought together a young cast led by abby jacobson (voice of Princess Bean from (Disenchantment), Chante Adams (A diary for Jordan) Y D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place). But one of the biggest surprises of the cast comes from an actress known in Spain for her time in the series the protected (Y The protected. The return). Is about Priscilla Delgadothe young woman who gave life to Lucía, the girl with powers as a telepath, whom we have also been able to see in Fragile, Just before Christ or more recently in missingalso on Amazon Prime Video.

Along with them, Gbemisola Ikumelo (crime in paradise)Roberta Colindrez (Mrs America), Kelly McCormack (Ginny and Georgia), Kate Berlant (space force), Melanie Field (the alienist), Rosie O’Donnell, Nick Offerman, Dale Dickey and Bill Smith.