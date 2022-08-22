Casey Affleck welcomes Jennifer Lopez to the family

J Lo and Ben Affleck got married in Las Vegas 0:37

(CNN) –– Casey Affleck, brother of Ben Affleck, has a message for his sister-in-law Jennifer Lopez.

Over the weekend, the Oscar-winning actor posted on his verified Instagram account what appears to be a photo from a few years ago of him with his older brother, Ben, and Jennifer Lopez. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he wrote in the message accompanying the image.

“Cheers to the twists and turns, the new beginnings and finding new reserves of an old love,” he continued. “Welcome to the family. Get ready for some royal dysfunction! Just kidding. I’m kidding,” she added.

“Jen, you are a gem,” he concluded. “We love you so much!!!”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez eloped in Las Vegas in June to say yes at an altar 19 years after breaking off their first engagement.

They reportedly held another wedding ceremony this weekend at Ben Affleck’s sprawling estate in Riceboro, Georgia.

On the day of the wedding, Casey Affleck was recorded in Los Angeles in a video that was published on TMZ.

This is the second marriage for Ben Affleck, who shares three children with his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner, and the fourth for Lopez, who has twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, a singer and actor.