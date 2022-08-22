Casemiro at Manchester United changes Cristiano Ronaldo’s plans…

The Brazilian midfielder is an important pawn for the Red Devils as well as being a former teammate of the Portuguese.

Rarely does the arrival of a midfielder of substance acting in the middle have such an impact as the one he is having. Casemiro to the Manchester United. The purchase of the Brazilian by the Red Devils shifts the balance and more.

In fact, as also pointed out by ASthe arrival of Casemiro at United would also change the plans of Cristiano Ronaldo. The many rumors of farewell of the Portuguese, in fact, could now be silenced. The Iberian newspaper does not give it for sure but explains that there is a concrete possibility to stop hearing about the Portuguese leaving.

CR7 he would be satisfied with the purchase of his former team-mate at the time of Real Madrid, a leader in the field and a champion who will be able to give weight to a midfield so far clearly below expectations. Precisely because of the extent of this purchase by the club, Cristiano Ronaldo is also thinking of staying in Manchesterconsidering also the few, practically nil, offers arrived here for him.

August 21, 2022 (change August 21, 2022 | 08:24)

