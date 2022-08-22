Carragher criticizes him and Ronaldo takes revenge with a gesture on live TV: Totally canceled

On the evening of United’s triumph against Liverpool, Cristiano Ronaldo (on the bench for almost the entire match) took the time to consume his revenge against the former reds star who had said: “Now no club wants him anymore”

At Old Trafford the Manchester United of Ten Hag manages to collect the first victory in the Premier League, in the big match against Liverpool, after three days of the championship and he does without deploying from the first minute Maguire in defense and Cristiano Ronaldo in attack. The success comes thanks to the goals of Sancho and Rashford with Cr7 who entered only in the final minutes, without affecting the fate of the match. But the Portuguese still managed to take the scene, just before the kick-off, carving out the time to consume a mocking revenge on Jamie Carragher, guilty of having publicly criticized him in recent days.

It is well known that Cristiano Ronaldo is very attentive to what is said about himself: as soon as someone names him, the Portuguese champion probes the content and the context in which he is inserted which, if not to his liking, are in turn subject to prompt. response, often critical. And so, just before the start of the match against Liverpool, which saw him spend almost the entire duration of the match on the bench, during the warm-up, Cr7 took the opportunity to consume his own personal revenge against Jamie Carragher, former Liverpool star and today highly esteemed commentator for Sky Sport Uk.

“His career has grown longer because he is a great professional, but he is now 37, he will be 38 this season, and he is no longer the same player. He is still a great goalscorer, but he is not the same player as before. I can be wrong, but I think no other club in Europe wants it. “. So Jamie Carragher, after the disconcerting 0-4 suffered with Brentford (and with Ronaldo on the pitch for 90 minutes), had commented on live TV on the performance of Cr7 who certainly did not forget those harsh words and wanted to reply in a manner of he.

Napoli-Adana Demirspor where to see it live on TV and streaming: the official formations of the friendly

While he was warming up before the match, the Portuguese approached the sideline where presenter David Jones was asking Carragher, Neville and Roy Keane all the questions about the match, live on television. Ronaldo shared a hug and a few words of pleasantries with the two captains with whom he played for United, but he deliberately ignored Carragher, leaving him alone and in total embarrassment. In the end, it all ended in a loud collective laugh but no one hid a few moments of tension. “He completely wiped me out” commented the former defender of the reds who then also suffered the taunts of his colleagues, all strictly on the air.

A small satisfaction for Cr7 in an otherwise very bitter evening given the choices of ten Hag to keep him on the bench practically up to 90 ‘with the technician who gave a further strong signal to the environment, while receiving new criticisms. Among the most ferocious, that of Piers Morgan who was unleashed via Twitter: “Sending Cristiano to Elanga’s bench against Liverpool, even by Manchester United’s current poor standards, is one of the dumbest decisions in football history. Ten Hag should only be fired for that if they are defeated tonight … or should I say WHEN they are outclassed “

Morgan denied by the success of United signed by Sancho (just on an assist from Elanga) and doubling of Rashford before the goal of the usual Salah. A game that has raised Manchester’s ambitions to its first success of the season, also managing to reverse a trend that until Monday evening was in favor of Cr7: since the beginning of last season, Manchester United had won only two games on 12 (equal to 17% of Premier League matches) without Cristiano Ronaldo deployed from the start.