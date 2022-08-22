Camila Cabello teams up with Hans Zimmer to create the song for a nature documentary series | Music

Camila Hair continues immersed in new projects beyond Family, his third album. It is one of the new coaches The Voice, the famous contest that will premiere its 22nd season in September and that will feature the artist as one of the visible faces. She will be accompanied by Charlie Puth, who will be her adviser and will help her choose the best voice for her team.

Another of the projects of which it will be a part will be the soundtrack of a nature documentary. will join hans zimmer to create a song called Take Me Back Home. It will be part of the trailer Frozen Planet IIa series of six episodes that belongs to BBC One, in which the singer’s voice and the composer’s orchestra will be the fundamental pillars.

“Being able to combine my passion for the planet we live on and my music is a dream come true, never mind being able to work with the legend that is Hans Zimmer”Camila Cabello said on the BBC. For his part, the musician said: “It was very exciting writing and recording ‘Take Me Back Home’ with Camila and discovering that her musical talent is as powerful as her voice.”

Take Me Back Home can be heard the 26 August through the Greg James Show, but also from Camila Cabello’s social networks, so that all her fans can enjoy the song. In addition, the artist has expressed a few simple words on Twitter to announce this collaboration: “my life is a dream”.

Of course, anything you want to do, you can do. Now we can listen to Camila Cabello in a documentary series about nature, the coldest regions of the world, animals and climate threats.