Britney Spears criticizes the Catholic church that did not allow her to celebrate her wedding there

Britney Spears criticized a Catholic church for not letting her marry now-husband Sam Asghari on the spot.

In an Instagram post that has since been deleted, the 40-year-old singer shared the image of the church where she initially wanted to celebrate her wedding, but could not due to the covid-19 pandemic. Asghari and Spears married in June at her home in Los Angeles, California, after announcing that she was engaged in September 2021.

While Spears did not reveal the name or location of the church in her Instagram post, the photo showed an unidentified couple celebrating their wedding.

“This is where I originally wanted to get married during COVID,” Spears wrote in the caption. “Wanted to go every Sunday…it’s beautiful and they said it’s temporarily closed due to COVID!!!!”

He claimed that he was unable to have a church ceremony, years later, because it was not fully Catholic.

“Then 2 years later when I wanted to get married there they said I had to be Catholic and go through [una] PROOF!!!!,” he continued. “Isn’t church supposed to be open to everyone?”

In the comments of the “Toxic” singer’s post, which has more than 183,000 likes, Spears was applauded for speaking out about her experience.

“Britney attacks the church. Iconic,” wrote one, while another person said, “Godney has spoken.”

On the other hand, some of Spears’ fans defended the venue, saying many Catholic churches require the couple to practice Catholicism in order to get married there.

“Friend, this is DISASTER! To get married in the Catholic Church, yes you have to be Catholic, it’s not just some random place,” wrote one.

“You have to be Catholic to get married in a Catholic church. It’s always been that way,” another person agreed.

Though the pop star was raised Baptist, she told her followers in a since-deleted August 2021 Instagram post that she was “Catholic” and had just “come back from mass.”

Last week, Spears shared a post on Instagram to celebrate the two months that have passed since her wedding, which took place on June 9 in front of 60 people.