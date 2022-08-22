Britney Spears confirms that she is writing a book of her memoirs: “it is healing and therapeutic”

In the last weeks, Britney Spears She has been very active on her social media, writing a series of posts with long captions or bits of text revealing many of her past issues with her career, her past relationships, her self-image, and her family. Although some have questioned this behavior, it turns out that she had a good reason for sharing (and occasionally deleting!) those posts. As she revealed in her latest Instagram post, she is writing a book about her experiences, a process she calls “healing and therapeutic.”

“I want to address my recent post by captioning my past,” he wrote. “In my opinion, for most it is confusing… why express it NOW? Well, I’m writing a book at the moment and since it’s really healing and therapeutic… it’s also hard to bring up past events in my life… I’ve never been able to express myself openly. I can only imagine that I sound childish but I was extremely young with those events taking place… and addressing it now… I am sure it seems irrelevant to most and I am fully aware of it!”

While we remember, weeks ago it was reported that Britney had signed a book deal with Simon & Schuster that was called one of the biggest in history, with an estimated payment of 15 million dollars. Apparently, Spears’s tweets have been a kind of rough draft, her way of organizing her thoughts before going to print. As she points out in her post (since deleted), both her mother and her sister Jamie Lynn have sold her memoir, something she initially did not approve of.

However, it looks like she’s finally ready to talk about it after baring her soul, as well as as much of her body as Instagram allows. One thing’s for sure: If ever there was a guaranteed bestseller, Spears’ book would fit the bill. “Instead of using my heart…I am using the intellectual approach as Justin so respectfully did when he apologized to Janet and me…although he was never bullied or threatened by his family…he took the opportunity to apologize 20 years ago! after! (…) My mother and sister also did the ‘intellectual focus’ on indulgence by writing their own books when I couldn’t even get a cup of coffee or drive my car or really anything! I’m not the type of person to bring up AWKWARD CONVERSATIONS well because it’s just NOT RESPECTFUL…but come on, LET’S REALLY TALK ABOUT IT!”

This will be Spears’ first solo memoir. She previously co-authored the autobiography Britney Spears’ Heart to Heart of the year 2000, and the juvenile novel A Mother’s Gift, 2001, with her mother, Lynne Spears. However, we are sure that this book will be completely different from those two.

