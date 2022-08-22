Brendan Fraser will be recognized at the Toronto Film Festival

The Whale tells the story of Charlie (Fraser), a lonely English teacher living with severe obesity and trying to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption. The A24 studio film is based on the acclaimed work by Samuel D Hunter. Besides Fraser it stars SAdie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins and Samantha Morton.

“Brendan Fraser delivers a performance of astonishing depth, power and nuance in The Whale,” said Toronto Film Festival Executive Director, Cameron Bailey. We are delighted to welcome him home as the actor behind one of the best performances of the year.”

An award-winning actor with a career spanning more than 30 years, Fraser is best known for his portrayal of Rick O’Connell in the trilogy The Mummyand for movies like Journey to the Center of the Earth, Crash, Bedazzled, George of the Jungle, Glory Daze, Airheads, School Ties and Encino Manamong many others.

In addition to The Whale Fraser will next appear in the comedy brothers of Max Barbakovproduced by Legendary Entertainment, and in the crime drama Martin Scorsese Killers of the Flower Moon for Apple.

Also on the list of winners of the TIFF Tribute Award this year is the Academy Award-winning filmmaker Sam Mendes, who will receive the TIFF Ebert Director Award. The 47th edition of the festival will take place from September 8 to 18.