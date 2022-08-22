Black Mirror: Netflix is ​​in talks with Salma Hayek to star in the series

Coatzacoalcos, Ver.- The actress, producer and businesswoman from Veracruz Salma Hayek Pinault has shown that dreams are fulfilled by working every day, she is currently one of the most recognized Latinas in the United States alongside women like Sofía Vergara, Eiza González, Jennifer López, Shakira, Camila Cabello or Karol G.

If you like the series of the platform of streaming netflix you cannot miss the surprise that the actress originally from CoaztacoalcosVeracruz could have for his fans and all the followers of the series “BlackMirror”.

What is the Netflix series about “BlackMirror”?

It’s a sci-fi tv series Charlie Brooker. On September 24, 2015 it was announced that Netflix he kept the rights and commissioned the development of 12 chapters.

The series is characterized by presenting self-conclusive dystopian stories who generally show a feeling of techno-paranoia and analyze how technology affects human beings.

In addition to Salma, actress Annie Murphy is in talks with Netflix to star in the season 6 of “Black Mirror”.

According to an interesting list of Variety These and other Hollywood stars would be part of the main cast.

Previously, the names of Zazie Beetz, Paapa Essiedu, Josh Hartnett, Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton, and Anjana Vasan As participants in this new season, however, there was no information about the protagonist of Eternals until last August 19.

Since May 2022 it is known that Netflix is ​​working on a new season of “Black Mirror”but the vast majority of the details have not transpired.

Every time the eyes of the big productions turn to Latin America and Mexico specifically demonstrating the talent of our country as recently happened with the actor Tenoch Huerta who joins the Marvel franchise in his role as “Namor” from the Black Panther movie.