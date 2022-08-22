Billie Eilish wax figure sets fire to social networks

Wax sculptors have done it again.

Now it’s the turn of the popular singer billie eilishwho got a wax statue which is far from being considered one of the best.

“She looks so much older!” said some of the Billie Eilish fans in a tone of humor and / or disapproval of the characteristics of the new statue that the singer won in the Hollywood Wax Museumin Los Angeles, United States.

This is not the first time that a wax figure of the American singer has become a trend due to the little resemblance to the interpreter; In 2020, one was also revealed for the Barcelona Wax Museum, which caused a stir due to the strange pose and unrealistic gesture.

New wax statue of Billie Eilish that is being exhibited at the Wax Museum, in Barcelona. Michael Benitez) pic.twitter.com/shCB2oMunN – Info Billie Brazil (@InfoBillieBR) December 9, 2020

Everything seems to indicate that the new artist did not learn from the mistakes of that 2020 sculpture, since the new statue has also been harshly criticized by fans.

Photos of the work were released on Sunday afternoon, and netizens have pointed out that the piece resembles a 50-year-old Billie, and that the wax figure resembles a middle-aged white woman.

They need to stop making these wax figures — steven // ariana day! (@arianaunext) June 27, 2022

Billie Eilish’s Wax Figure Be Lookin Like pic.twitter.com/jvLXX5pb9e — (@ltsRandomWords) June 27, 2022

“How the hell did they finish this wax figure and think ‘yeah this looks like Billie Eilish’ THERE IS ZERO LIKENESS,” one Twitter user noted.