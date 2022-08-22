Billie Eilish, The 30th: inside the meaning of the text

On July 21, Billie Eilish posted Guitar Songs, two acoustic tracks that took all fans by surprise. One of those songs is TV, track already performed live a few weeks ago, which we have already analyzed here. The other song is The 30th and shows another emotional side of the American singer. The lyrics are about a personal event that marked Billie Eilish and fans want to know more about the meaning of the song. This article will provide an interpretation of the song and its lyrics, plus its translation.

Below you can find the official streaming of the song.

The 30th: the meaning of the text

The 30th is about a car accident that had a loved one to Billie Eilish. In the song, she talks to that person, remembering that he / she called her before the accident. She remembers the ambulance, the hospital and their conversation.

I know you don’t remember calling me

But I told you even then, “You looked so pretty”

In a hospital bed, I remember you said

“You were scared, and so was I”

I know you don’t remember calling me

But I told you even then: “You were so cute”

In a hospital bed, I remember you said

“You were scared, and so was I.”

Billie attended this person in the hospital and shared her own fear. In the song, the singer reflects on all possible ways things could have been much worse:

What if it happened to you on a different day?

On a bridge where there wasn’t a rail in the way?

Or a neighborhood street where the little kids play?

Or the Angeles Crest in the snow or the rain?

What if you weren’t alone? There were kids in the car

What if you were remote? No one knows where you are

If you changed anything, would you not have survived?

You’re alive, you’re alive, you’re alive

What if it happened to you on another day?

On a bridge where there was no railing?

Or a neighborhood street where children play?

Or the Angeles Crest in the snow or the rain?

What if I wasn’t alone? If there were children in the car

What if I was distant? Without anyone knowing where you were

If you changed something, wouldn’t you have survived?

You are alive, you are alive, you are alive

The last words are spoken in a soft voice, almost like a prayer. Billie Eilish is grateful that the person is still alive because things could have been different.

What is the event that inspired the song?

Billie Eilish has not yet revealed who had the car accident, but in an interview with Zane Lowe, she said:

Something happened on November 30th and it was the most indescribable thing I have ever witnessed. I was writing down all the thoughts I was having and I was with Finneas and I said “Sorry, I don’t know what you were going to do, but we have to write this song about this, right now” and we did.

The 30th, the 30th, is therefore the day on which the accident occurred. Finneas is Billie Eilish’s brother and the two wrote the song together.

If Billie is willing to reveal more information about the event in the future, you will find all the updates in this article.

The complete text and the translation

Sometimes you look the same

Just like you did before the accident

When you’re staring into space

It’s hard to believe you don’t remember it

Woke up in the ambulance

You pieced it all together on the drive

Sometimes you look the same

Just like you were before the accident

When you look into the void

It’s hard to believe you don’t remember it

You woke up in an ambulance

You got back together on the way

I know you don’t remember calling me

But I told you even then, “You looked so pretty”

In a hospital bed, I remember you said

“You were scared, and so was I”

I know you don’t remember calling me

But I told you even then: “You were so cute”

In a hospital bed, I remember you said

“You were scared, and so was I.”

In a standstill on the five

Thought it was unusual, the early traffic

Usually, I don’t panic

I just wanted to be on time

When I saw the ambulances on the shoulder

I didn’t even think of pulling over

I pieced it all together late that night

In a suspended moment, around 5

I thought it was unusual, the traffic so early

I don’t usually panic

I just wanted to be on time

When I saw the ambulances behind them

I haven’t even thought about pulling over

I put all the pieces together late at night

And I know you don’t remember calling me

But I told you even then, “You looked so pretty”

In a hospital bed, I remember you said

“You were scared, and so was I”

I know you don’t remember calling me

But I told you even then: “You were so cute”

In a hospital bed, I remember you said

“You were scared, and so was I.”

What if it happened to you on a different day?

On a bridge where there wasn’t a rail in the way?

Or a neighborhood street where the little kids play?

Or the Angeles Crest in the snow or the rain?

What if you weren’t alone? There were kids in the car

What if you were remote? No one knows where you are

If you changed anything, would you not have survived?

You’re alive, you’re alive, you’re alive

What if it happened to you on another day?

On a bridge where there was no railing?

Or a neighborhood street where children play?

Or the Angeles Crest in the snow or the rain?

What if I wasn’t alone? If there were children in the car

What if I was distant? Without anyone knowing where you were

If you changed something, wouldn’t you have survived?

You are alive, you are alive, you are alive

And I know you don’t remember calling me

But I told you even then, “You looked so pretty”

In your hospital bed, I remember you said

“You were scared

And so am I “

I know you don’t remember calling me

But I told you even then: “You were so cute”

In a hospital bed, I remember you said

“You were scared, and so am I.”