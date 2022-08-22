Billie Eilish renews her style with the trendy lingerie dress

The last weeks of summer have made it clear to us that there is already a new wardrobe staple: a lingerie dress. And it is that this garment that mixes textures of silk and lace has become the favorite of the season to look fashionable and under any style. As with other trends, celebrities and influencers became the best examples and fashion references to use these designs, giving them their personal touch.

One of the last celebrities to wear it was Billie Eilish, who surprised his millions of fans by betting on a totally different style The one that the singer usually wears, because those who follow her closely will know that her static always bets on a more relaxed image in which shorts and shirts, as well as other loose clothing are her basics to mark a totally unique image; however, this Monday morning she surprised with a lingerie dress with which he confirmed that it is the ideal design for look fashionable this fall season.

Billie Eilish has shown off the most beautiful dresses. (Photo: IG @billieeilish)

Through her official Instagram account, where the interpreter of “Lovely” accumulates more than 105 million followers, she imposed fashion with the most viral trend of the moment and, true to his style, gave her her personal touch by adding the necessary accessories to look spectacular. “A lot can change in a matter of seconds,” she wrote to accompany the photo of her look that has already accumulated more than six million likes.

East iconic look with which Billie Eilish lit up the network and proved to be one of the most influential fashion icons of the moment, it is ideal to enjoy a vacation or rest days and proof of this is that the famous 20-year-old is touring Singapore. And it is that the lingerie dresses not only do they help elevate the image, whether it be bringing out the most elegant or the most sensual side, but it is also the perfect option to maintain comfort.

According to the singer, a way of wearing it is in black and silk; however, for that different touch you have to forget about tightness and instead opt for a slightly loose design, but adjusted at the waist to create harmony in the figure. Regarding the cut, a blouse with thin straps and a square neck stands out; while in the skirt there is all the detail to show off the best style.

The perfect look to show off the best style. (Photo: IG @billieeilish)

at the time of renew your style, Billie Eilish bet on a lingerie dress in which the skirt has a pronounced opening to expose one of the legs. It should be noted that the silk fall is above the knees, but a lace flounce falls to below them. This design is perfect for adding texture and achieving an image that is different from what has been seen on other celebrities.

Although this type of clothing is usually combined with heels or gladiator sandals to give it a more chic image, the interpreter of “Bad guy” renewed trends by adding some padded boots in black and that also give an extra touch to the look, standing out for its volume. On the other hand, she added some black socks and accessories such as a hat, necklaces and a crunchie on the wrist.

