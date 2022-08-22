Billie Eilish, more sentimental than ever in her new songs ‘TV’ and ‘The 30th’

B.illie Eilish has only been a professional music artist for six years, having debuted at 14 in 2016. That success came long before maturity, when his single ‘Ocean Eyes’ rolled across the planet, expanding his name internationally. His brother, Finneas O’Connell, shaped the transformation of his talent on the ‘Don’t Smile at Me’ album that he produced in 2017, and later, In 2019, her first studio album ‘When We All Fall’ was released, which launched her to musical stardom, winning a whopping two Grammy Awards. in the categories ‘album of the year’ and ‘best pop vocal album’.

Two new amazing and magnetic songs

Showing off his purest magnetism, he wastes energy with the releases of ‘TV’ Y ‘The 30th’ that will make up the two new diamonds of his future album ‘Guitar Songs’ and that has already left his followers expectant.

The artist and her brother presented the song at a concert in Manchester ‘TV’, the first time since 2018 that I performed a song before it came out, with a very delicate intervention. This is because the song has a touch of sofa and blanket heartbreak.

With ‘The 30th’Eilish treats listeners to a song in which redeem her singer-songwriter soul and try to free herself from the pain.

the american announced the release of their songs on Instagram with a text that read as follows: “A little surprise for you… TWO NEW!!!! “TV” and “The 30th”!!! These songs mean a lot to me. I am very happy that they are yours”