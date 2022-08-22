Billie Eilish is anxious about recording studios and doesn’t like them to smell like weed

billie eilish He said that he doesn’t like to lock himself in a recording studio because it smells like weed, since there is little ventilation. The singer doesn’t really enjoy being there either, because she meets other artists. So, her studies give her social anxiety.

“I have never liked the atmosphere that is breathed in the studies. There are no windows and it smells of grass. In addition, you always cross paths with other artists and I look silly. In the end I always end up being embarrassed because I have the impression that I look stupid. I don’t know, studies make me nervous, they really give me social anxiety, “she told Apple Music 1 in an interview.

The 20-year-old singer said she likes to work with few producers, unlike other artists who have a large crew. AlsoEilish said that working with her brother Finneas O’Connell is very enjoyable, but he is a workaholic.

“He is a heavy, he is a great collaborator and responsible in part for his sound, but plain and simple because this is a workaholic”, expressed the young artist.

Billie Eilish wants to continue enjoying the music she makes and hopes to release an album next year

Last July 22 Billie Eilish premiered “Guitar Songs”, an EP of two songs: “TV” and “The 30th”, which he presented on his Instagram account: “A little surprise for you… Two new ones!: ‘TV’ and ‘The 30th’ These songs mean a lot to me. I’m very happy that they are yours!!!” Billie Eilish wrote.

The singer wants to continue enjoying the music that ye makesHe hopes to release an album next year.

