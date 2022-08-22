Billie Eilish and Elton John are among the artists with the most relaxing songs to sleep — Radio Concierto Chile
Falling asleep can be a difficult task for some, especially those who always have trouble falling into the arms of Morpheus. Some find meditation helpful, while others choose some quiet activities before bed, like reading or even putting down the phone, but one of the most popular activities to help sleep might be listening to white noise.
However, this type of sound can be unsettling for some, and that’s when sleep songs come in handy.
Many artists have tried to release relaxing music to unwind, the most recent james blakewho used machine learning to create relaxing melodies that calm the nervous system and help slow down breathing and heart rate.
But believe it or not, there are some popular songs that could help you get the rest you need.
A new study by Mornings.co.uk, a UK mattress and pillow company, has identified the songs most likely to put you to sleep based on their musical structure.
How did you choose the songs?
The researchers took into account 10 different variables from a hundred songs, including the tempothe number of beats per measure, whether it uses a major or minor scale, or whether it is accompanied by voices.
Then, they created a scale that would help rank other songs, with this, the higher the score of a melody, the closer it would be to being considered a lullaby.
Songs by artists like Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Post Malone, Elton John and Led Zeppelin they made it to the list.
Here are the top 5 songs from different genres so you can create your own playlist and have a good night’s sleep listening to music.
If you want to know the complete list, here is the complete study that includes country and classic songs.
pop songs to sleep
I love you – Billie Eilish
When the Party’s Over – Billie Eilish
Memories – Maroon 5
Favorite Crime – Olivia Rodrigo
The remedy for a broken heart (why am I so in love) – XXXTentacion
A little rock for before bed
Your Song – Elton John
Going to California – Led Zeppelin
Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters – Elton John
Golden Slumbers / Carry That Weight – The Beatles
Wish you were here – Pink Floyd
Hip-Hop to have a good dream
Sunflower–Post Malone
Same Love – Macklemore
Psycho–Post Malone
Party Girl – Staysolidrocky
swang – Rae Sremmurd
Electronics also make you sleep
The One – The Chainsmokers
Goosebumps – Travis Scott
Closer – The Chainsmokers
Day N’ Nite – Kid Cudi
Never be like you – Flume