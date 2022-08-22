Beyonce and Jay-Z watch twins Rumi and Sir, 5, play in yacht pool on family vacation: photos

Image credit: PIXSELL / SplashNews

Beyoncé And Jay Z relax by the pool on their yacht, like their children Rumi And Gentleman she had fun in the water on Monday 22nd August. The Renaissance the singer, 40, and the rapper, 52, seemed to be having fun with their kids on vacation. The twins, both 5 years old, also seemed to have a lot of fun together as they splashed in the water, while mom and dad relaxed on the pool deck.

The children seemed to be enjoying themselves as they played in the pool, wearing bathing suits and bathing shirts. Rumi and Sir’s parents seemed to have had a well-deserved rest towards the end of the summer. Beyonce was flabbergasted in a brown dress as she enjoyed the sun and held a camera, apparently taking some family photos on their escape. Jay wore a white shirt and pants as he walked around the bridge.

While Jay and Bey are clearly both very busy, the couple definitely consider spending quality time with their children a priority. Earlier this year, Jay was seen hanging out with the couple’s eldest daughter blue ivy, 10, on many occasions, like seeing the LA Rams at the Super Bowl. In addition to football, the dad-daughter pair have been seen together at NBA games and at Disneyland.

It was also an incredibly busy year for Beyonce, as she released her long-awaited seventh album Renaissance at the end of July. Despite an early leak, the singer’s new album “I’m That Girl” was a clear success. Her lead single “Break My Soul” has been a smash hit since it came out in late June. Since the song was released, Beyonce has released a remix of the track which featured an appearance of her as a guest of another pop icon. Madonna at the beginning of August.

