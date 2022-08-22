Beyoncé accused of discrimination against disabled people. And she changes the lyrics of the song

Beyoncé is back in a great way, but there is no lack of controversy. The new work of the queen of pop, entitled “Renaissance”(Released on July 29 at the age of six by“ Lemonade ”), is flying on Spotify: it is the most listened to album by a female artist in a single day in 2022 on the platform. A success studded, however, with various accusations and problems.

Queen B. was accused of skill, i.e. discrimination against disabled people. The fault of a song on the record, “Heated“. Specifically, the fault of a word, “space”(Derived from“ spastic ”), which was considered offensive by some groups of equality activists. “A term that sounds like a slap”Writer and lawyer Hannah Diviney, who is very busy on the subject, told the BBC. “It is frustrating to be called upon to address this issue again after Lizzo’s recent and significant take on responsibility,” he added, referring to the fact that at the beginning of June the American singer had ended up in the storm precisely for using “spazio” in a new track, “Grrrls”. Lizzo immediately ran for cover by changing the text. Same thing did the 28 Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter. “The word was not used to harmBeyoncé’s spokesperson told the BBC, announcing that “she will be replaced in the piece”. And, so he did: the offensive word that is often used to denigrate people with spastic cerebral palsy, that is, “spazio” (to be exact “brush on that ass”), which in the spoken language means “go wild“, But it is also the abbreviation for” spastic “, it has been replaced and now the artist sings”blast“.

Another accusation. The American singer Kelisthrough her Instagram account, she expressed her disappointment at not having been involved in the creation of the song “Energy“Which contains interpolations taken from his single”Milkshake”In 2003, written by Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo. Again wife the rapper Jay-Z has run for cover and the ‘offending’ passage has already disappeared.

Another trip came from Diane Warren, the most important of the American authors, nominated for 13 Oscars for the Best Song category, which will be awarded a Lifetime Achievement Oscar next year. In a tweet she wondered: “How is it possible that there are 24 authors for one song?”. The reference, not made explicit by Warren, is to the song “Alien Superstar”, in which 24 different authors are credited. Warren’s twittering sparked the spirits of Beyoncé fans. The-Dream, one of the most important American producers of the moment, as well as producer involved in “Renaissance”, thought of answering her. “You mean why black music has so many authors? It all started when we couldn’t afford the equipment needed to make music, that’s how we started sampling, turning this technique into an art form, a fundamental part of hip hop culture in America “he wrote on Twitter and Warren was limited to letting people know that she didn’t want to disrespect the artist, she was just curious.

You mean how’s does our (Black) culture have so many writers, well it started because we couldn’t afford certain things starting out, so we started sampling and it became an Artform, a major part of the Black Culture (hip hop) in America.Had that era not happen who knows. U good? – MUSIC ICON THE-DREAM (@TheKingDream) August 1, 2022

In the last hours, then, too Monica Lewinskythe intern of former US president Bill Clinton), has made a request to Queen B, namely that she consider the possibility of edit a text in his 2013 song “Partition“, Which refers to his relationship with President Clinton. Lewinsly, after learning about the text change in “Heated”, Lewinsky tweeted: “Uhmm, while we’re at it… #Partition”.