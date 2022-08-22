Best Alternatives to Movie Maker for Windows

Now that Movie Maker has been discontinued, there is a need for a successor to it. For this reason, we have selected a list with the best alternatives.

You should already know that Movie Maker has been officially discontinued by Microsoft, so it doesn’t come pre-installed in Windows 10 or Windows 11, though there are ways to reinstall it. However, you may need alternatives to the mythical simple video editing program. And if so, you’re in luck, because in this post we tell you what the best options are.

If you have to do some light video editing work, like simple tweaks or the like, then you need to have a good program for it. Fortunately, in Windows we can find many worthy successors to the legendary Movie Maker.

Even if you feel some nostalgia for Movie Maker, it is necessary to move on. Therefore, we have selected some of the best alternatives, including the very replacement that Microsoft has designed.

Best alternatives to Movie Maker

Shotcut

open shot

KDEnlive

Lightworks

DaVinci Resolve

VSDC Video Editor

windows video editor

Before choosing any of these Movie Maker alternatives, you need to consider some factors, such as the tools they offer, that they are simple to use and, above all, that they are free. But, although they all comply with the latter, it is important to know more in detail about each one so that you can make an intelligent decision.

Shotcut

At the top of our list, we have one of the most popular alternatives that can be installed on Windows 10 and Windows 11. The first thing that we should highlight by Shotcut is that it is a cross-platform software, so it is available on other operating systems besides Microsoft.

It is also an open source program that offers native support for a large catalog of video and audio codecs. As for its operation, it is quite simple and intuitive, because it integrates a timeline interface so you can work better in editing. It has filters, the ability to add filters, take screenshots. And, if you have the corresponding hardware, then you can take advantage of its support for 4K resolution for editing.

It is a very useful program will allow you to carry out simple editing tasks. In addition, it is completely free. You just have to download and install it to start using its features.

Shotcut

open shot

Not all video editors need you to watch tutorials to use them, and OpenShot is a clear example of this. This program it is multiplatform And totally free, so there is no excuse not to give it a try.

Like other more complete and feature-laden alternatives, OpenShot has a timeline interface that will allow you to work more comfortably when editing the content. It also provides the ability to add watermarks to your projects, resize them, rotate them, add transitions, cropping, and much more.

This is an alternative that offers all the tools you could need, especially if you are interested in find an alternative to Movie Maker for Windows.

open shot

KDEnlive

We continue with another alternative that is also open source, so any user can read and modify its source. This, like the rest, is free and does not require more than a download and installation.

KDEnlive offers native support for FFmpeg formats, which is good news. But that’s not all, since it offers the possibility of mounting and editing audio and video on different channels at the same time. And if you want to use it more professionally or save time, you can learn the keyboard shortcuts that the program includes.

Regarding the editing experience, you should know that it is so complete that it allows you to add effects and transitions to your projects video, also special filters and everything you could need, like rotate, crop and much more. We must also add that, although it is not such a demanding program, you will be able to make the most of its features if you have a powerful enough computer.

KDEnlive

Lightworks

The first thing to note about Lightworks is that it is a simple video editing program, great for beginners who are just getting familiar with these tools or just need to do some basic editing work.

Lightworks has an intuitive graphical interface, with a beautiful and modern design, which integrates all the features and functions that you may need. from spinning, crop, apply filters, swipe through the timeline, and much more. Also, it is a free tool.

Its main negative point could be that, although it can be used without paying money, this free version does not have native support to work in 4K. Although if you don’t need this or it doesn’t seem essential to you, then this is one of the best programs to replace the legendary Movie Maker that had to be discontinued.

Lightworks

DaVinci Resolve

It’s impossible to talk about video editors without mentioning DaVinci Resolve, which for some updates has become one of the most used. In fact, it could not only replace Movie Maker, but some users also use it as a direct alternative to the Adobe suite.

Leaving this aside, it is a program that you can find in two versions: a free one and a paid one. Although the latter integrates many more features than the first, it really does not affect its use much.

In fact, if you can’t afford a professional license for this program, it doesn’t matter, because even so you have the video editing featuresfilters that can be added, attractive visual effects for your projects, graphic animations, you can do audio post-production work, color grading and much more.

As you can see, it’s not as simple a program as others on the list, but it integrates all kinds of advanced functions. So, if you are looking for one of the most complete software for this job, you may DaVinci Resolve is what you need.

DaVinci Resolve

VSDC Video Editor

It is important to make a list with programs that integrate all the features that users may need and this is the case of VSDC Video Editor.

It is an easy-to-use tool with a graphical interface that is quite simple to understand. It is also available in several versions, being one free and one paid. However, as is customary in this list, it is not necessary to checkout to access its most important functions.

With the free version of VSDC Video Editor you can carry out your video editing projects, apply effects similar to the ones found on instagramsmooth, attractive transitions to these; but you can also slightly modify the light effects to apply them to the videos, adjust the sound and much more.

In fact, it is a very complete tool, despite the fact that they are features that could belong to the Premium version, but they are not. It is a good alternative that is worth it!

VSDC Video Editor

windows video editor

Obviously, no list of alternatives to Movie Maker would be complete without mentioning the substitute created by Microsoft for this tool: Windows Video Editor.

This is a program that comes pre-installed on Windows 10 and Windows 11 and that it serves as a natural replacement for the discontinued Movie Maker, thus inheriting its spirit. It is basically a tool that allows you to add the videos you want to work with for your project and start with simple edits.

The latter is important and we must emphasize it, since the features it offers are simple, such as embedding text into videos, adding other video files and decorative elements, among other slight modifications. It is a very limited program, but it is appreciated, since it comes installed with the operating system.

And if the editing work that you have to do is very simple, then you don’t need to install anything. But if you must have other features, then any alternative from this list will be useful.