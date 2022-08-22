Ben Affleck’s daughter did not attend the wedding with Jennifer Lopez for a powerful reason that hurts Jennifer Garner

The romance that the actors resumed Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez After 20 years apart, they have been the world news par excellence and more for the fans of both. Even more so now that they took the most anticipated step and got married at a private party in Las Vegas. For both families, as for the fans, it is one of the greatest joys of the year.

The protagonist of “Selena” and Ben lived their wedding in Nevada, with great joy, surrounded only by the family and some close to the couple. However, there was someone who refused to attend the celebration and it was none other than Violet, one of the daughters of the famous Californian actor.

Violet is the eldest daughter of Ben Affleck, and although there is a good relationship with JLo, she refused to attend the ceremony because she preferred to stay with her mother, Jennifer Garner, since the same day of the wedding, but from the year 2013, his parents had separated. According to the “Page Six” portal, a source close to the family said that Violet, 16, “stayed home as she is extremely loyal to her mom.”

Those who were present were the other children of both: Emme and Max, 14 years old (children of JLo with Marc Anthony); Seraphina (13) and Sam (10), children of Ben Affleck with Garner. According to the same source, although everyone expected a majestic wedding, the actors decided to have a sudden and simple ceremony.

The truth is that both Jennifer’s children and Ben’s children are happy with their parents’ respective partnersand this can be confirmed since since the actors resumed their courtship and now put the wedding signature, they have been seen sharing days on several occasions.

You may also like: