Ben Affleck will be Batman again: when will the film be released

Affleck will join “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”, although the relevance of the role he will play in the sequel starring Momoa is still unknown, specialized Hollywood sites reported.

“Bruce and Arthur reunited. I love and miss you, Ben. Great things are coming in Aquaman 2Momoa wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of him and Affleck.

The actor and producer, winner of two Oscars, He has already played Batman in “The Justice League” (2017), “Suicide Squad” and in “Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016), as well as in “The Flash”to be released next year.

The sequel to Aquaman will be released on March 17 in the United States, directed by James Wan with a script by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and a cast consisting of Momoa, Affleck, Nicole Kidman, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. , Dolph Lundgren and Randall Park.