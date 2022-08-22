Attack on abortion in the USA, from Lizzo to Spielberg the stars take the field

Ever since the American Supreme Court overturned the sentence Roe v. Wade jeopardizing the freedom of abortion in all the states of the federation, many artists and public figures have spoken out in defense of the right of choice and have also often put their hand to their wallets to support the campaign in defense of women. Steven Spielberg and his wife, the actress Kape Capshawdonated 25,000 dollars each in Kansas, where on August 2 the movement in defense of the right to terminate pregnancy obtained its first victory: in the referendum on August 2, yeses were 59 per cent against 41 per cent of no.

Lizzo and Rage Against The Machine, donations against the US sentence on abortion June 25, 2022





Other referendums will certainly come, given that the Supreme Court ruling that questioned the right to abortion sends the final decision back to the States, as happened in Kansas where the yes campaign cost about 11 million dollars. the abortionist front, scorched by defeat, has argued against the interference of the “extra-state liberal elites”, summarizing in this definition not only the declarations and donations of Hollywood celebrities but also those of many music stars.

In recent months, the various associations that are involved in defending the right of choice of women on abortion have received many donations. Lizzothe iconic singer of the LGBTQ + movement, donated a million dollars to Planned Parenthood, Rage Against the Machine they pledged for $ 475,000 while $ 250,000 came from the singer Ariana Grande. Every month, then, the actress Mila Kunis he pays sums of money and, using irony, he does it on behalf of the former vice president Mike Penceaccording to Trump.

Other artists have already expressed themselves against the sentence such as Phoebe Bridgersi Garbage, Questlove, Cher, Taylor Swift and many others. Also at the Glastonbury Festival many opposing voices were raised, among them that of Billie Eilish, who said during her set: “Today is a really dark day for women in the United States.” While Joe Talbot of the British Idles dedicated their song Mother to “every mother and every woman, for their right to choose to be or not to be a mother”.

Recent attacks on pregnancy choice rights, particularly after the overturning of the sentence Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court on June 24, prompted many celebrities to share their experiences. And many note that their choice to speak comes from their desire to oppose the very decisions that limit access to abortion. Their narratives came along with more popular storytelling projects, such as “Shout Your Abortion” and “We Testify”, which aimed to support people willing to share their abortion stories in an effort to normalize and counter the stigma on the practice. medical abortion.

Celebrities have been reporting their experiences in this sense for years. In 1989, the actress Debbie Reynolds He told during an interview with Joan RiversThat she was forced to carry a pregnancy to term even after the fetus had died at seven and a half months, because abortion was illegal. “In those days, there were no abortions allowed, whether you were sick, whether you were raped, or the baby was dead,” she said. “It is disgusting to think that such laws exist.” After asking her for advice, she then agreed to remove the fetus even though in those years “it was more dangerous than ever”.

In 1991, the actress Whoopi Goldberg denounced the use of crutches to self-induce an abortion. In 2012, his colega Vanessa Williamsnow a star ofDesperate HousewivesWrote about having a high school abortion in her memoirYou Have No IdeaAnd said a Dateline: “Being pregnant is the scariest thing that happens in your life. In high school I knew it was something I wasn’t prepared for.” In 2016, Naya Rivera he wrote in his memoirSorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up of having an abortion in 2010, during a day off from filming Glee. In the same year, Chelsea Handler wrote about Playboy having had two miscarriages in one year as a teenager. “We all make mistakes, it happened to me twice at the age of 16,” she wrote. “I am grateful that I was able to legally abort without risking my health or bankrupting myself or my family. I never look back to think, God, I wish I had that baby. “

I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour. I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access. Here’s a big list of places you can donate to right now. https://t.co/jT0sk6CeNX – traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) May 3, 2022

In May of this year, even the singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers she was prompted to share her abortion experience, writing on Twitter: “I had an abortion in October last year while on tour. I turned to Planned Parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves this kind of access. “And a few days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, the American singer-songwriter Halsey wrote an essay for VogueTitled: “My abortion saved my life”, writing: “I aborted three times before my 24th birthday. It seemed a cruel irony that I could get pregnant easily, but I was struggling to maintain a pregnancy. One of my abortions. spontaneously required ‘post-operative care’, a delicate way of saying that I would need an abortion, because my body could not completely terminate the pregnancy on its own and I would have risked going into sepsis without medical intervention. During this procedure, I have crying. I was afraid for myself and I was helpless. I wanted desperately to end the pregnancy that threatened my life. “

Halseywho had a child in July 2021, added: “Many people have asked me if, since I brought a baby to term after years of struggling to do so, I have reconsidered my position on abortion. The answer is definitely no. . In fact, I’ve never felt stronger about it. My abortion saved my life and made way for my son to have his. “

Shortly after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, the actress Rita Moreno spoke withVarietyOf a failed abortion she had had prior to the historic 1973 ruling, which she originally discussed in her 2011 memoir. “The doctor did nothing really except make me bleed. In other words, not the He did well. I didn’t know it then, but I could have died. What a mess. What a terrible mess, “he said. Moreno said he rejoiced when the Roe v Wade sentence came in ’73 and that it remained “scared and horrified” following the court’s decision to overturn it. “We’ll have to get busy,” he said she.