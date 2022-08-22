at 58, Gigi and Bella’s mother is a beauty icon

Yolanda Hadid, the mother of sisters Gigi and Bella, is 58 years old but does not feel the weight of the passing of time. She proved it on social media, where she wasn’t afraid to dare wearing the jacket without a bra.

Yolanda Hadid is the mother of two of the most famous models in the world, Bella and Gigi Hadid, but the thing that few people know is that she too was a supermodel for about 15 years. Once she left the fashion system, she didn’t say goodbye to the entertainment world, on the contrary, she became a blogger, influencer, entrepreneur, and manager of her daughters. For some years now she has also conquered TV, she is at the helm of the Dutch version of Next Top Model, the program dedicated to fashion of which you have announced in the last few hours the return with a new season. What better opportunity than this to give the best of her in terms of style?

Yolanda Hadid, the look for the return to work

Summer is drawing to a close and many stars are preparing for a return to normal everyday life after months of vacation. Yolanda Hadid is one of them and, although the holiday farewell is really difficult for practically everyone to deal with, she went against the trend and said she felt really excited after starting work again. On social media she announced that she will soon be back on TV with Next Top Model and she did it with some shots of sensuality and glamor. Gigi and Bella’s mother wore the blazer without a bra, proving that she didn’t feel the weight of time passing at all.

Yolanda Hadid, an icon of timeless beauty

Hadid’s mother let herself be immortalized by photographer Philippe Vogelenzang, who made two different hyper sensual shots for her. In the first of her, Yolanda wears an oversized black jacket, the door unbuttoned and resting on her shoulders, without pants and bra, thus leaving her legs and décolleté in sight. In the second photo she focused on total white with a mannish suit but also in this case she showed off the blazer without underwear. Who would say the former supermodel is 58? Apparently she has kept her iconic sheen intact and she continues to be an undisputed beauty icon.