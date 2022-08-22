Astronaut captured a photo of the Earth where several natural phenomena appear – FayerWayer

Space is full of all kinds of wonders, both around us and millions of light years away. However, sometimes they tend to go unnoticed from the Landso other angles must be taken to appreciate them in all their splendor, just as astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti did, who managed to capture several natural phenomena on our planet from the International Space Station.

Through her social networks, the Italian is usually very active with various publications in relation to her work on the space station, showing photos and videos of what she can capture around her, both inside the complex and outside it.

And on this occasion, the cosmonaut achieved a great shot of the Earth seen from the space station in which different natural phenomena could be seen. The first of them is a great green glow belonging to an aurora, followed by a great swirl of clouds over our planet.

On the other hand, the landscape was adorned with the help of some celestial bodies, such as, a large cluster of stars in the background and the natural light of the Moon bathing the Earth.

View of Earth from the International Space Station Twitter: @AstroSamantha

Samantha tweeted out the stunning details in this image, from the curious cloud formation on Earth to the various stars that could be seen from her workplace.

“On those bright nights around the full moon you can see features on the planet’s surface even at night. From the dome, the view is ‘upside down’: flying above the clouds feels like looking up at the sky from Earth. Cloud watching and star gazing at the same time!”reviewed the Italian in the tweet that has so far collected more than 1000 “likes”.