Ariana Grande shows the real texture of her hair in this video

If something characterizes Ariana Grande (besides her angelic voice) it is her eternal ponytailAppearance: tall, with a lot of volume and very long. We would recognize her anywhere, it is the symbol of her identity along with her sharp ‘eyeliner’. We have tried to recreate her hundreds of times, but she will always remain the queen of this style. As much as the years go by and the singer experiments with her hair (let’s not forget how amazing she looked in 2020 when she went blonde and turned heads), she remains faithful to her unmistakable hairstyle. Her famous ponytail has always aroused a lot of curiosity, and she had already let it be seen without those infinite extensions. Now, Ariana joins the most natural fashion of recent years in a matter of beauty and has shown how it is the actual texture of her hair.

In recent months we have seen a barrage of photographs and videos on social networks in which the famous have shown the texture of their skin: They have gotten rid of all products and makeup to show themselves to the world as they are when they wake up each morning. Without an iota of concealer or foundation, revealing your natural skin. Some members of the Kardashian or artists like Dua Lipa have done it, with poses in which they boast of a beauty that they simply enhance with makeup. This trend has also moved to the world of hair: Laura Escanes and Sara Carbonero, among others, boasted their hair this summer, without having used curling irons or irons to perfect their hairstyle. What can we say: we love them.

On the occasion of the launch of new products of its brand ‘Ultabeauty’, Ariana Grande has joined the ‘trend’ with a video shared on Instagram in which she shows the real texture of her hair, an event for the ‘fans’ and followers of the American singer’s styling. The publication, with a touch of ‘home video’ by using a handheld camera, shows the artist in the bathroom with a informal updo at the beginning and loose hair at the end. There is no trace of her ponytail, let alone her perfectly straightened hair. On the contrary: Ariana boasts about marked curls, but carefree.

In the ‘post’, Ariana presents his first body collection, which includes four products with the fragrance ‘God Is A Woman’ (a great song, by the way): a body scrub (which she confesses is her favorite), a body oil (her second favorite), a cream for hands and body, and a deluxe version of the fragrance in a travel size. The singer has highlighted that they are made with clean, vegan and sustainably sourced ingredients. “I am very excited and proud of this step and everything we have created so far. I will never get tired of when people tell me that they love our fragrances or when I smell them on someone and they say ‘thanks, it’s yours!’”, she has written.