Apple cancels the new JJ Abrams series with Jennifer Garner before its premiere

Bad luck continues to surround JJ Abrams. Behind the cancellation of LittleVoice or his series based on The glowon HBO Max, the apple company has returned to bring him bad news after informing him that the miniseries limited, My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, which had been in development for years, has also been cancelled. As explained from dead line (goes comic book), Jennifer Garner, who was going to star in it, has had to get off the project, falling with her the entire production plan.

Abrams and Garner were going back to work after Alias But it could not be

Jennifer Garner, who was going to star in the series meeting Abrams after both working on the mythical Alias, had to leave the project due to scheduling problems, something that Apple has taken advantage of to say no to the series. It should be noted that Garner is currently filming a different limited series on Apple TV+, The Last Thing He Told Mean adaptation of Laura Dave’s novel that is being produced by Hello Sunshine, the production company of well-known actress Reese Witherspoon. My Glory Was I Had Tales Friendswas a project of weight in Apple.







It was an adaptation of Amy Silverstein’s memoirs, a commission from Apple to the showrunner and director that occurred in 2018, but has had no luck in Cupertino. According to internal sources, Warner Bros. Television and Bad Robot could take the idea to another platform and it has been said that there is a team of new writers working on additional scripts as part of that restructuring and release process. In addition to the series cited and canceled, Abrams has had to say goodbye to demimonde, a fiction that was going to tell us the story of a family that went to the hardest extremes imaginable in order to find their missing son. The idea was going to be one of the HBO Max miniseries, but it has been kept in a drawer.

However, Bad Robot s continues with Constantinethe series of Speed ​​Racer in real action for Apple TV + and the fourth installment of star trek with Chris Pine and the entire original cast of the reboot. And if all goes well, go back to work in the universe of Stephen King with an adaptation of one of his novels. A door closes but a window opens.