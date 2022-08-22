Another member of the WWE Hall of Fame could appear tonight on RAW

Tonight, WWE will celebrate a new edition of RAW in Toronto, Ontario, and on the occasion of his visit to Canada, Trish Stratus and Edgetwo of the most important Canadian legends in the history of wrestling, will make an appearance on the program.

However, these may not be the only legends to participate in the program, since the PWInsider medium has revealed that beth phoenixmember of the WWE Hall of Fame, will also be in the pavilion in a few hours.

PWInsider has not been able to confirm at the moment if the former women’s champion is included in the plans for the show or if she will simply accompany Edge to the venue, but various media are already speculating on the possibility that phoenix pass to form part of the story between Edge, Judgment Day and the Mysterios.

Edge himself will have his first RAW match today since 2021, although considering that this program was recorded in the ThunderDome during the pandemic era, it would be his first in front of a live RAW audience in eleven years.

WWE has been promoting the confrontation between Edge and Damien Priest for weeks, so the fight has risen expectation among many fans. Tonight we’ll find out if Beth Phoenix is ​​finally part of the equation or if she’s just going to visit her former teammates behind the scenes.

Taking into account that Phoenix has already participated in some rivalries of her husband since he returned in 2020, it would not be unreasonable to think that WWE will involve her in the story to add interest.

