Andrew Garfield It is not rock and he doesn’t have the muscles Chris Hemsworthbut not all of us can or want to have muscles that look like mountains, so he’s a good role model for when you’re looking to rip and tone, but without having a massive body that looks straight out of the comics.

The actor has already given life to an action hero in the cinema, he became peter parker after Tobey Maguire (and before Tom Holland), and proved that the most realistic and accessible athletic look can also look perfect in a spandex suit.

Like any good actor (who deserves a Oscar and one day you will get it), fitness and exercise as part of the daily routine of Andrew Garfieldand he is a good Role Model because it doesn’t exaggerate, it doesn’t go to extremes and it follows a plan that is much more achievable for normal people, who don’t have the possibility to spend whole hours training (because there are other responsibilities involved).

Recently, garfield surprised with some shirtless photos on vacation in Bali, where you can see that he has definition and toned muscles, which is something he has achieved thanks to his training.

Andrew Garfield and his routine to mark the muscles and tone the abs

Twitter content This content can also be viewed on the site it originate desde.

According to Superhero Jacked, Garfield works with a personal trainer named Armando Alarcon, with whom he developed a 5-day-a-week training plan focused on strength and core.

The routine supposedly includes some pilates and yogaas well as plyometric-type jumping exercises to build endurance and agility (which is something that certainly served him well in getting back to being Spider-Man in No Way Home). The routine is also divided into different muscle groups each day, so that the whole body can get the attention it needs.

Routine:

In accordance with Superhero Jackedthe actor trains from 2 to 6 times a week regularly, and one of his routines is divided into two days, where he trains the upper part of the body first and then the lower part, complementing it with a few minutes of cardio (not too intense) at the end of routine.