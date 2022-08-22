An agreement has been broken

The images, relaunched by the Spanish media Socialité, angered Shakira because “there was a clear agreement between the two”.

The first images of Gerard Piqué together with his new girlfriend, relaunched by Socialité, have shocked the world of gossip. The Spanish defender, the flag of Barcelona, ​​has now formalized his relationship with the 23-year-old Clara Chia Martì, who works in the player’s own production studio, Kosmos Estudios. In the aftermath of the release of these images, captured during the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Girona, it seems that Shakira did not take well this disrespect on the part of her ex-husband and father of her two children, Milan and Sasha.

The details of the agreement

The images, relaunched by the Spanish media Socialité, angered Shakira because – reveals the Mirror, which cites sources close to the Colombian diva’s family – “there was a precise agreement between the two”. As revealed, Gerard Pique and Shakira should never have appeared in public with their new partners for at least a year. The reasons would be mainly related to the integrity and well-being of their children. This would change everything.

The break

The news of Gerard Piqué’s betrayal against Shakira attracted a lot of criticism from the Colombian singer’s fans, who openly spoke of “suffering” born after the discovery of her husband’s escapade. The breakup also caused problems between Piqué and his bond with his fans, who heavily booed him during the Clasìco.

Shakira and Pique’s betrayals, he defends himself: “We were an open couple”

Who is Clara Chia Martì

Clara Chia Martì, 23, is a student in business communication and advertising at a university in Barcelona. She worked in a bar to support her studies, a profession she left after her entry as an intern in the production studio owned by the football player where she would meet. Since the rumor of their story has spread, the girl has been overwhelmed by fame. She deleted her social media accounts, at the same time numerous fan pages of her in her name appeared.