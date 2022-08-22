Amber Heard would have accepted a multimillion dollar offer to make a pornographic film

The popular American actress received a multi-million dollar offer in the pornographic Industry, what aroused great debate within social networks due to the enormous sum of money that was offered

Amber Heard has received a multi-million dollar offer from the film agency Zen Models to star in nothing more and nothing less than a movie with adult content.

This was announced by the Australian media PopTopic. In addition, the portal revealed that Amber would already be aware of this offer and would have thought about it in detail, since she is currently in a very difficult financial situation, due to the loss of the legal trial she had against her ex-husband, the actor Johnny Depp.

According to the letter sent, the actress would be awarded a payment of eight million dollars for her participation. In addition, she would also receive an additional million, but this would go to a Children’s Hospital in The Angels.