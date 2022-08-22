Amber Heard would have accepted a multimillion dollar offer to make a pornographic film
The popular American actress received a multi-million dollar offer in the pornographic Industry, what aroused great debate within social networks due to the enormous sum of money that was offered
Amber Heard has received a multi-million dollar offer from the film agency Zen Models to star in nothing more and nothing less than a movie with adult content.
This was announced by the Australian media PopTopic. In addition, the portal revealed that Amber would already be aware of this offer and would have thought about it in detail, since she is currently in a very difficult financial situation, due to the loss of the legal trial she had against her ex-husband, the actor Johnny Depp.
According to the letter sent, the actress would be awarded a payment of eight million dollars for her participation. In addition, she would also receive an additional million, but this would go to a Children’s Hospital in The Angels.
Zen Models is an adult modeling agency and production company. We have been in contact with a group of adult film production companies who are interested in offering Ms. Heard a contract to act in an adult entertainment video production,” reads a letter sent to the actress’ attorney. of Aquaman
“This offer is to allow Amber to pay her debt with the presumption that she will not pursue her appeal and to take time away from the negative press that is taking away her notion of living a peaceful life with her family (…) Zen Models was created to empower men and women in the adult entertainment industry”, the letter ends.