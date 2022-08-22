Amazon Prime Video premieres a series based on the 1992 film

A League of Their Own -either A very special team titled in Spanish-, is a 1992 comedy film directed by Penny Marshall that tells the story of the formation of the first American Women’s Professional Baseball League in 1943, in the context of World War II. With the absence of men, women took command to not let this sport die and thus the ups and downs and historical aspects of this pioneering group are recounted. The original film featured performances by Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Rosie O’Donnell, Madonna, Bill Pullman, among others, and now Prime Video has released a series based on this story.

This new production arrived on the platform on August 12 and was created by Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham, who did not define it as a remake of the film but as a rereading. It consists of eight episodes and the cast is made up of Jacobson (Carson), Chante Adams (Max), D’Arcy Carden (Greta), Gbemisola Ikumelo (Clance), Roberta Colindrez (Lupe), Nick Offerman (Dave), Saidah Arrika Ekulona (Tony), Kate Berlant (Shirly), Kendall Johnson (gary), Kelly McCormack (Jess), Alex Desert (Edgar), priscilla Thin (Esti), Aaron Jennings (guy), Molly Ephraim (Maybelle), Melanie Field (Jo) and dale dickey (Beverley).

A League of Their Own (2022). Photo: © Courtesy of Prime Video.

The film received a great applause from critics, it was a box-office hit when it was released, and it also became a classic of the 90s. For this reason, and for the large number of fictions with a gender perspective and feminist themes that flood the world of cinema and series today, is that Prime Video opted to give its own version of history and update it.

In this sense, an important part of the plot of the series is the love between two women in the 40s and in the sports context, which brings a great romantic share to the story, but also gives us a true comedy and two scenes sports. Watch the trailer below: