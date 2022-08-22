All the states in Minecraft and how to get them

We have a multitude of biomes to discover, structures to build and enemies to defeat, but we will also come across a series of enchantments and also altered states that you should know about.

We have dozens of ailments in Minecraft, some positive and some negative, and it’s a good idea to know what each one causes and how they can be triggered.

So we offer you a list with all the altered states in Minecraftexactly what each of them are and how they are obtained.

List with all the altered states of Minecraft and how they are achieved

positive altered states

Absorption where additional yellow hearts are obtained for a limited time and are obtained from the golden apples or from the totems of immortality.

Energy conduit that grants infinite underwater breathing and underwater night vision and is obtained near an active conduit.

Fire Resistance where no fire or lava damage is taken and is obtained from enchanted golden apples, immortality totems, or fire resistance potion variants.

Haste gains increased attack and mining speed and is gained from beacons with the appropriate status effect.

Health from healing potion and healing arrows.

Invisibility where you become invisible to enemies and other players and is obtained with the appropriate potion or invisibility arrows.

Jump boost where you can jump higher and take less fall damage and is obtained from the jump potion, jump arrow, active beacons with the jump effect, and some versions of the stew.

Night Vision Gains increased visibility underwater or in dark areas and is obtained from the Night Vision Potion, Night Vision Arrow, and some versions of Stew.

Regeneration where health is regenerated quickly and is obtained with the regeneration potion, regeneration arrows, golden apples or the suspicious stew.

Resistance where you take less damage and is obtained from the turtle master potion, consuming golden apples or the turtle master arrows.

Saturation where you lose hunger points more slowly and is obtained from some versions of the stew.

Slow fall where when falling slower you will not take fall damage and it is obtained from the slow fall potion or the slow fall arrow.

Speed ​​where you will walk at a faster pace and comes from the speed potion or speed arrows.

Strength where increased melee attack damage is gained and is gained from strength potion, force arrows, and active beacons with the appropriate effect.

Underwater breathing where you can breathe underwater and not lose bubbles in the oxygen bar and is obtained from the underwater breathing potion, or wear a turtle shell helmet.

Levitation is floating up for several blocks and is gained by being hit by a shulker projectile.

Negative effect states

Bad Omen that is a negative effect for raids and is obtained after killing a captain.

Blindness has less visibility and is obtained from some versions of the stew.

Darkness where some visibility is lost and triggers when a Guardian is nearby.

The hunger where you will get hungry faster and is obtained by consuming bad food like rotten meat, puffer fish or raw chicken.

Instant damage where you take damage instantly, mostly magical, and it comes from a damage potion and any of its variants as well as damage arrows.

Mining Fatigue where players will mine and attack slower and is gained by being near a Major Guardian.

Nausea where players will be sick and the screen warps and is obtained by eating a puffer fish.

Poison where the player loses health over time and is gained from the Poison Potion and all its variants, the Spider Eye, or Suspicious Stew.

Slowness where you walk at a slower pace and are obtained from the Slowness Potion with its variants, and the Turtle Master Potion.

Weakness where less melee attack damage is dealt and gained from Potion of Weakness, Arrow of Weakness from some Suspicious Stew variants.

Withering where players lose damage over time as their hearts turn black and is gained from the decomposition potion or after being hit by certain enemies.

Surely the development team will include many more effects with the passage of updates, but it is convenient that you know them to be able to get out of them.

