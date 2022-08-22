All the details of the wedding dress that Jennifer Lopez wore at her second wedding with Ben Affleck

The love story between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck has conquered the entire planet. The couple celebrated an intimate wedding in Las Vegas last July and this weekend they once again said ‘yes, I do’ at the actor’s mansion in Georgia (USA). Of course, the appointment was not lacking in friends and relatives who, as the bride and groom themselves marked with the label of the event, had to come in white.





Despite this marked ‘dress code’ worn by friends such as Matt Damon, Jane Fonda or Renée Zellweger, among many others, as is the case in all weddings, the true role is taken by the bride and, indeed, Jennifer Lopez surprised with a haute couture dress that we have finally been able to see in more detail and that we can affirm that it was spectacular.

Despite the fact that the images of the event have not been accessible to all the media, different snapshots have already been leaked on the Internet that allow us to know in more detail what the impressive wedding dress was like that ‘the diva from the Bronx’ wore in this special day.





A silhouette-flattering haute couture design

At 53 years of age, Jennifer Lopez continues to boast of one of the most desired silhouettes on the planet. For his link with Ben Affleck he took a mermaid cut design (fitted in the body) that ended in a spectacular skirt with flounces in folk style, which ended in a train of six meters in length.

The dress also had with short sleeves and a cute cutout back, and a beautiful veil the same length as the train. It is a haute couture piece signed by Ralph Laurensignature that the singer has worn on different occasions, such as at the Met 2021 gala.

As a ‘beauty look’, Jennifer Lopez She opted for a polished classic high bun, from which her spectacular veil fell, and which exposed her face, which, as can be seen in the filtered images, did not stop smiling throughout the event. For his part, Ben Affleck He wore a white tuxedo with black pants with which he wasted elegance.